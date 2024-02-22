Avatar: The Last Airbender episode 1 recap: Aang emerges

This article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Last Airbender episode 1, "Aang". Avatar: The Last Airbender sees the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon becoming the latest animated series to get the live-action treatment from Netflix.

Once again, the new adaptation follows the titular airbender, Aang, and his friends as the young Avatar goes on a quest to master all four bending arts — Fire, Water, Earth and Air — in order to put a stop to the Fire Nation's war against the other peoples of the world.

The opening episode deals with the origins of Aang's journey to truly become the Avatar, the master of all four bending arts. It begins with an introduction to the Fire Nation's campaign to rule the world of Avatar and their attack on the Air Nomads during a festival (Aang is the only survivor). Afterwards, we met the first members of Aang's team — Sokka and Katara, of the Water Tribe — after they discover him trapped in ice, many years later.

Here's a full recap of what happened in Avatar: The Last Airbender episode 1.

Waging war

The series begins with a member of the Earth Kingdom being chased through the streets by firebenders. He manages to get news of the Fire Nation's plan to start a war to his companion but tells him to flee for the Earth Kingdom, whilst he deals with his pursuers. The Firebenders manage to capture him and bring him before the Fire Lord.

The Fire Lord, however, reveals he wanted the Earth Kingdom to know so that they could gather troops for the war elsewhere, clearing the way for their real targets: the Air Nomads. The Avatar brings balance to the four Nations, and the latest one — who is yet to emerge — is due to come from the Air Nomads. Fire Lord Sozin is aware of this cycle, and he plans to eradicate them all to ensure the Avatar cannot stand in their way.

After the titles, we're transported to the Southern Air Temple, where the Nomads are preparing for the Comet Festival. The council gathers to discuss Sozin's plans, and Aang, a young airbending prodigy who is yet to learn that he is the latest reincarnation of the Avatar.

Brother Gyatso argues that Aang still has much to learn, but the other Nomads say Aang must leave immediately to begin his training in the other arts so he can bring balance. Afterward, Gyatso finally reveals Aang's true nature to him, and the 12-year-old wrestles with his newfound burden as he prepares to leave on his sky bison, Appa.

Suddenly, Fire Nation troops launch a brutal assault on the temple, leaving no survivors. Aang is unaware of the assault, but he and Appa are caught by a huge wave and fall below the tides.

Next, we head to Wolf Cove, a village inhabited by the Southern Water Tribe. There, we meet the sibling duo Sokka and Katara, Aang's soon-to-be traveling companions. After their father departed for the war with the Fire Nation, teenage Sokka became the leader of the tribe, whilst Katara was practicing her waterbending in secret.

Uncovering the Avatar

Sokka (pictured) and his sister find Aang trapped in ice. (Image credit: Robert Falcone/Netflix)

Sokka and Katara head out on a boat trip, but their canoe gets swept along by some currents and they uncover a huge iceberg. This structure bursts and fires a huge beam of energy into the sky... a signal that is witnessed by Prince Zuko, aboard a Fire Nation ship elsewhere in the region. He's been banished from the Nation by his father, Fire Lord Ozai, until he finds the Avatar, and is doggedly following any sign of the Avatar's whereabouts.

As it turns out, this was caused by Aang who was sealed away inside. He collapses, and Katara convinces her brother to help bring him back to their village to help the young boy. Zuko also sets sail for Wolf Cove (the only settlement in the region), assuming that's where he'll be taken.

Once he reawakens in the village, Aang learns from Gran Gran (Katara and Sokka's grandmother) that he's been sealed away for 100 years and that he is officially the last airbender. He also summons Appa back to his side, much to the amazement of the villagers.

Zuko's Fire Nation troops are spotted near the village, and Gran Gran surmises Aang must be the Avatar, and that's why they're coming. Sokka begins to prepare to defend the village after accusing Aang of being a coward, as he hid away when the world needed the Avatar most. Katara takes him with some other members of the Tribe, to keep him safe.

Zuko and his men arrive at the gates. He states he only wants the Avatar and will do them no harm so long as the Tribe hands him over. Sokka wants to surrender Aang, but Katara convinces him not to, so he heads out onto the ice and faces Zuko himself. He challenges the Prince to a one-on-one duel; Zuko has been honing his skills to face the Avatar, and Sokka proves no match for him.

But just as he moves to kill Sokka, Aang intervenes and fends off the firebenders, with the help of the villagers. Zuko orders the village be burned to the ground, but Aang surrenders, so long as they leave the Water Tribe alone.

Heading home

Aang is taken aboard Zuko's ship. In a cell, he speaks to Iroh, asking why the Fire Nation started the war. Iroh says some members of their people see the Nation as needing to expand and consume, like fire, whilst others believe that they will be able to bring stability to the Nations by ruling over them.

Secretly, Aang uses his airbending powers to grab the keys to his cell from one of his keepers and escapes. He dives off deck and uses his staff (which expands and reveals some wings) to fly away from the ship, but Zuko shoots him down with a fireball, as he starts tumbling to the ground below.

Luckily, Katara and Sokka (who'd climbed on Appa and gone after Aang) arrive just in time, and Sokka pulls him onto the sky bison. Zuko tries to fire again, but Katara blocks his shot with some water bending.

Aboard the creature, Katara and Sokka look to Aang for guidance, as they can't bring him back to Wolf Cove without inviting more attacks from the Fire Nation. Aang takes them back to the temple, which they find in complete ruins. And when Aang lays eyes on Gyatso's body, he's overcome with emotion and his powers cause a powerful whirlwind to whip up around him. It's a clear demonstration of how much power he possesses, and how he can't really control it just yet, either.

Seeing his home in pieces, Aang resolves to complete the mission he set out on 100 years ago: to complete his training and master the other bending arts, so the Air Nomads' deaths are not in vain and he can defeat the Fire Nation and bring balance between the four peoples once more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming on Netflix.