Avatar: The Last Airbender episode 4 recap: Bumi's challenge

This article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Last Airbender episode 4, "Into the Dark".

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action remake of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon being brought to life in live-action form, brought to us by Netflix. As before, the new adaptation follows the titular airbender, Aang, and his friends as the youngster sets off to master all four elements — Fire, Water, Earth and Air — so he can bring balance back to the world.

In the fourth episode, Aang is brought from his cell in Omashu before the king, whom he learns is actually Bumi, a former friend Aang knew before he was frozen away. Bumi, however, is keen to teach Aang about the difficult choices someone with access to power like the Avatar will be forced to make. Meanwhile, Prince Zuko is out on a mission to rescue Uncle Iroh, whilst Sokka and Katara are forced to enter the tunnels under the city in order to try and rescue Aang from the Earthbenders. Here's a full recap of Avatar: The Last Airbender episode 4.

Meeting the king

We rejoin Aang in a cell, having been captured by the Earthbenders. Iroh (who is behind held in another cell) overhears him trying to argue his case and tells the Avatar not to bother; the Earthbenders aren't kind to their foes, and he's not sure what will happen to them.

Elsewhere, Sokka is at Sai's house. The Mechanist admits that he was helping the Fire Nation in front of his son; he says they'd kill him and Teo if he refused to cooperate, and his help is the reason Omashu's been left alone in the war. Both young men are furious, but Katara interrupts the discussion when she enters with news of Aang's whereabouts. Outside the city gates, Zuko knocks out a guard and dons their uniform so he can sneak back inside in search of Iroh.

After a flashback showing Aang meeting with a young Bumi in the past, we return to them in prison. Iroh's being taken away to "The Pit", a labor camp where Earthbenders keep their prisoners of war. Aang, meanwhile, is being brought to see the king. When he arrives, he recognizes the king as his old pal, Bumi. The pair begin to catch up, and Bumi orders a feast be thrown for his old pal.

At Sai's workshop, the group debates how to get to Aang. Because of recent events, Sai won't be allowed inside, meaning the only way in or out of the palace would be via the tunnels under the mountain. These are unstable, dangerous, and possibly haunted... but they're going.

As she's preparing to leave, Katara's confronted by Jet, who feels she betrayed him and his cause by working with Sai. Jet now sees her as his enemy and as someone unwilling to make the tough choices necessary when it comes to being at war; she argues he's now fuelled by hate, just like the Fire Nation. Jet tries to stop her from leaving, but she uses her powers to freeze him to a post. After, Zuko makes it to the prison, where he's stopped by another guard. Zuko talks his way out of being discovered, learning where Aang and Iroh have been taken.

Over the feast, Bumi quizzes Aang over where he's been. Aang tells him he needs to go North to the Water Tribes, but Bumi refuses to let him go, as he's furious Aang hasn't witnessed the war that's been waging for 100 years. Bumi has grown wearied by the ongoing war with the Fire Nation, and when Aang says he refuses to believe Bumi's lost hope, Bumi sees this as a challenge.

Sokka and Katara arrive at the entrance to the tunnels. There, they find a group of minstrels who have adopted the cave for its acoustics. They show them the entrance to the real tunnels, and tell them the story of Omashu's origins. With that (and a rendition of the iconic "Secret Tunnel" song), the two siblings head into the tunnels.

When we rejoin Iroh, he's bound up in chains and being transported (and tormented) by his Earth Kingdom guards, one of whom has a personal grudge against him: the guard's brother was on duty in the city of Ba Sing Se during the Fire Nation siege (which was led by Iroh). He's been leaving a trail for Zuko to follow.

Bumi's final test

Bumi and Aang are wandering the palace: the king's telling him that the direct path isn't always the best, which is when Aang steps on a tile and finds himself encased in crystals. Aang breaks free, but more spring up. He breaks out again, and finds himself in a chamber, wherein his old friend tells him he's trying to show there are no easy journeys for the Avatar.

With their map proving to be less than helpful, Sokka's navigating the tunnels by hunch alone, and this leads to an argument between him and Katara. The pair quickly realise they're feeling the pressure of being far from home, and after reminiscing, they continue on their way.

The next time we see him, Iroh provokes the same guard who hates him so much into nearly attacking him with a boulder, but the situation's defused by the other troops. Then, we see a flashback from inside the Fire Nation. Iroh withdrew from the siege when his son, Lu Ten, died. Fire Lord Ozai tells Iroh it is a great honor to die in the service of the Fire Nation... Lu Ten's sacrifice will be enshrined in legend, though Iroh is to executed for abandoning his post, then? Zuko says a few words to Iroh, and hands over a memento Iroh's son had given him during their training, a moving moment that shows their connection.

Back in the tunnels, Sokka and Katara finally realize they're just lost. But when they retrace their steps, they find that the tunnel walls appear to be changing around them. Soon, they come across a giant (and very angry) badgermole. They run away from it and end up trapped in a dead end. Right as the thing looks set to kill them, it stops, and, remembering the story of how Omashu came to be, they realize that the thing that guided the city's founders through these tunnels were the badgermoles. So, they ask it to take them to the palace so they can finally reunite with Aang.

In the palace, Bumi sheds his robes, revealing a strong physique, and he challenges Aang to one final game: a fight to the death. Zuko catches up to his uncle's convoy and frees him. Together, the two Firebenders subdue their guards, and try to make their escape. Iroh's wounded in the progress, but he won't stop to let Zuko attend to him, as reinforcements are sure to be along soon.

Aang and Bumi's fight rages on. During, Bumi rips two giant chunks of rock from the ceiling, and forces Aang to hold both of them in the air, one above each of their heads. Bumi presents this as a representation of the impossible choices he'll have to make as the Avatar: who will he save, who will die, and so on.

Bumi might've told Aang he can't rely on anyone, but Katara and Sokka arrive just in the nick of time to prove him wrong. Sokka kneeslides along an ice path Katara shoots out, allowing him to tackle Bumi out from underneath the hunk of stone, so Aang can drop it without killing his friend.

Enraged, Bumi gets up, saying Aang cheated at his game and didn't learn a single thing. Aang, however, refutes his claim. He says the only way he'll save the world is with his friends. When Bumi tells him he's thinking like a child, Aang says that's no bad thing. He produces a moment Bumi had given him all those years ago, and makes his apologies for not being around for the last century... but says he's here to help now.

Overseeing the city, Bumi is warned that reinforcements have been called up. Bumi tells Aang Omashu is about to be attacked by the Fire Nation, but they're ready for it, as a source (revealed to be Sai) tipped Bumi's generals off to a network of spies within the city walls. Bumi tells him Omashu will be able to defend itself, and sends Team Avatar on their way... after one last joy ride in the city's delivery carts.

Meanwhile, Zuko helps Iroh to a small boat. Then, we see another flashback, of the pair preparing to leave the Fire Nation on the hunt for the Avatar three years ago. Zuko warns he doesn't need a babysitter, but Iroh says he's ready to be his friend.

The episode then ends back in the present. Zuko starts paddling and spots Appa flying overhead. When his tired uncle asks what he's seen, he says nothing. Looks like he's not going to go chasing Aang down until he knows Iroh's okay.

