How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 online and from anywhere
The Power prequel's fourth season follows on from season 3's surprising finale
After its past season's divisive ending, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 is here to show us how a certain character returned from the dead, and continue the story of this Power prequel.
US: Starz (via Sling/Fubo)
UK: MGM Plus (through Prime Video)
AU: Stan
Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the TV series Power, exploring how one of its central characters became the ruthless gangster and mentor.
The finale of Raising Kanan season 3 showed one reconciliation between fighting family members but the return of a big rival, so fans are excited to see the future of the show (and curious to see how said rival returns).
Unlike certain other Power spin-offs, Raising Kanan will continue past its current season, with a fifth in the works. So there's time for even more drama and twists over the course of its 10-episode run.
Ready for more drama from the Power Universe? Read on for how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.
How to watch Power Book III season 4 in the US
In the US, you can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4, using the Starz streaming service, which is also where you'll find previous seasons and the rest of the franchise.
The first episode will premiere on Starz on Friday, March 7, and new episodes will land weekly.
Starz will set you back $10.99 per month or $45.99 for 6 months, whichever you'd prefer. There are often introductory prices though, for example if you sign up now it's $2.99 for your first three months.
Starz is also a premium cable channel available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions and live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
How to watch Power Book III season 4 in the UK
Power has changed hands in the UK due to streaming service politics: now, the entire franchise is available on MGM Plus, not on Starzplay or Lionsgate Plus which have both been discontinued.
MGM Plus is an add-on service to Prime Video; alone, it costs £4.49 per month, but it requires an Amazon Prime subscription (£8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a free trial).
It's not been confirmed at the time of writing when Raising Kanan season 4 will join MGM Plus, but based on precedent it'll likely arrive day-and-date with the US.
You can find the MGM Plus Prime Video channel here and it has all seasons of Power and its spin-offs.
How to watch Power Book III season 4 in Australia
It's been confirmed that Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be released in Australia at the same time as its US release: the first episode hits screens on Friday, March 7, and new ones will roll out weekly.
You'll be able to watch the show using the streaming service Stan, which also has all past seasons of Power and its spin-offs.
Stan prices start at $10 a month and go up to $21, depending on your package. There's also a free trial to get you started. If you have a high-res TV and opt for the highest Stan plan, Raising Kanan streams in 4K, which is rare for TV shows.
How to watch Power Book III everywhere else
If you're going to be overseas when Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4, you might run into some problems trying to access your usual streaming service. Thankfully, these can be solved with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Power Book III or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Why Law & Order: SVU is not new tonight, March 6
American Idol season 23: release date, judges and everything we know about the singing competition