How to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 online and from anywhere

After its past season's divisive ending, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 is here to show us how a certain character returned from the dead, and continue the story of this Power prequel.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the TV series Power, exploring how one of its central characters became the ruthless gangster and mentor.

The finale of Raising Kanan season 3 showed one reconciliation between fighting family members but the return of a big rival, so fans are excited to see the future of the show (and curious to see how said rival returns).

Unlike certain other Power spin-offs, Raising Kanan will continue past its current season, with a fifth in the works. So there's time for even more drama and twists over the course of its 10-episode run.

Ready for more drama from the Power Universe? Read on for how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Power Book III season 4 in the US

In the US, you can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4, using the Starz streaming service, which is also where you'll find previous seasons and the rest of the franchise.

The first episode will premiere on Starz on Friday, March 7, and new episodes will land weekly.

Starz will set you back $10.99 per month or $45.99 for 6 months, whichever you'd prefer. There are often introductory prices though, for example if you sign up now it's $2.99 for your first three months.

Starz is also a premium cable channel available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions and live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Power Book III season 4 in the UK

Power has changed hands in the UK due to streaming service politics: now, the entire franchise is available on MGM Plus, not on Starzplay or Lionsgate Plus which have both been discontinued.

MGM Plus is an add-on service to Prime Video; alone, it costs £4.49 per month, but it requires an Amazon Prime subscription (£8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a free trial).

It's not been confirmed at the time of writing when Raising Kanan season 4 will join MGM Plus, but based on precedent it'll likely arrive day-and-date with the US.

You can find the MGM Plus Prime Video channel here and it has all seasons of Power and its spin-offs.

How to watch Power Book III season 4 in Australia

It's been confirmed that Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be released in Australia at the same time as its US release: the first episode hits screens on Friday, March 7, and new ones will roll out weekly.

You'll be able to watch the show using the streaming service Stan, which also has all past seasons of Power and its spin-offs.

Stan prices start at $10 a month and go up to $21, depending on your package. There's also a free trial to get you started. If you have a high-res TV and opt for the highest Stan plan, Raising Kanan streams in 4K, which is rare for TV shows.

How to watch Power Book III everywhere else

If you're going to be overseas when Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4, you might run into some problems trying to access your usual streaming service. Thankfully, these can be solved with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Power Book III or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!