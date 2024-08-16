Another BET Plus original has stormed Netflix's streaming chart. Here's why you should check it out

If you're a Netflix subscriber, then you've probably noticed that slowly but surely BET Plus original shows have been making their way to the platform. Series like Carl Weber's The Family Business seasons 1-4, College Hill: Celebrity Edition season 1 and First Wives Club seasons 1-3 are all currently available to watch on Netflix. Well, joining them as of August 15 was the breakout hit comedy, Average Joe.

As of publication, Average Joe, which boasts a Rotten Tomato score of 86% from critics and 96% from fans, was vying to hold onto its ninth spot on the US Netflix daily top 10 chart.

Now for those not familiar with what the show starring Deon Cole, Malcolm Barrett, Tammy Townsend and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is about, here is a synopsis from Paramount:

"Inspired by the life of creator Robb Cullen, Average Joe is a darkly comedic, intense one-hour drama set in 'The Hill' district of Pittsburgh. Blue-collar plumber Joe Washington discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where the money is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions."

Fair warning, while all 10 episodes of Average Joe season 1 are available to stream, making it binge-worthy, Average Joe season 2 wasn't slated to begin filming until later in 2024. That could mean it may be a while before you can dive back into new episodes. So slow and steady may be the right move for you if you're someone who doesn't enjoy waiting long periods of time in between seasons of a show.

However, if you just can't help but binge, allow us to recommend a few similar shows that may be worth checking out if you power through Average Joe. On top of our list is the Netflix original The Upshaws. The series also follows a blue-collar husband and father trying to do the best for his family, only he doesn't always go about that in the most legal of ways. It stars comedy gold in Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes, and it also stars TV veteran, Kim Fields. The Upshaws season 5 premiered this year and The Upshaws season 6 is still to come.

Another show to check out once you finish Average Joe is Netflix original Family Reunion. It's not nearly as dark as Average Joe as it lacks a criminal element, but the basis of the comedy is a family trying to get through life's trials together. It stars Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry.

Once again, Average Joe season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix, as are all the other titles mentioned.