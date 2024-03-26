The Upshaws season 5: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

After four successful seasons, Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes continue to prove that the trio is comedy gold as The Upshaws season 5 makes its spring debut.

Up until this point, the show has followed the Upshaw family through job loss, a mental health crisis, a surprise family addition and of course, the infighting among themselves. In particular, the fighting between Bennie (Epps) and Lucretia (Sykes) provides a source of constant laughter and leaves many viewers to continue applauding the overall series. So what happens next for this onscreen family?

Here’s everything we know about The Upshaws season 5.

The Upshaws season 5 premieres exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, April 18. Those hoping to watch episodes need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

The Upshaws plot

Here’s the official synopsis of the overall series:

"Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together."

Kim Fields and Mike Epps, The Upshaws (Image credit: Lisa Rose/Netflix)

The Upshaws cast

Returning to lead The Upshaws cast are popular comedians Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes. Epps has a long history in Hollywood having appeared in projects such as the Friday franchise, The Hangover franchise and Dolemite Is My Name. He’s recently been spotted in The Underdoggs and Madame Web. Sykes just wrapped up a stint in History of the World: Part II . She’s also starred in other comedies like The New Adventures of Old Christine, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black-ish.

The Upshaws cast is rounded out by the following:

Kim Fields (Living Single)

Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jermelle Simon (Animal Kingdom)

Page Kennedy (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.)

Diamond Lyons (5th Ward)

Journey Christine (Outsiders)

Khali Spraggins (Empire)

Jenifer Lewis (The Preacher's Wife)

The Upshaws season 5 trailer

In the new season, it looks like Bennie and Lucretia may actually be on better footing. Not sure how long that will last. Check out the clip below.