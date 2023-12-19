The Underdoggs: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Snoop Dogg comedy

The Underdoggs is a new sports comedy starring hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and longtime comedian/actor Mike Epps, and it helps kick off the early slate of 2024 new movies.

In the movie, Snoop Dogg stars as an obnoxious former athlete who finds himself humbled when he runs into some legal trouble. As punishment for his misdeeds, he's forced to take his football experience and coach a youth league team back in his old neighborhood. Unfortunately for the once-pro athlete, dealing with kids and coaching are not his strong suits, so he’s in for quite a journey.

What else should you know about The Underdoggs? Here's everything we know from the release date to the rest of the cast, plus we have a trailer.

The Underdoggs premieres on Prime Video in the US and the UK on Friday, January 26.

The Underdoggs plot

Here is the official synopsis of The Underdoggs:

"When Jaycen 'Two Js' Jennings, a washed-up former pro football star hits rock bottom, he is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown, he just may turn his life around and reclaim his love of the game."

Isaac Schamis , Constance Schwartz-Morini, Danny Segal and Snoop Dogg are credited with writing the movie.

The Underdoggs cast

Snoop Dogg in The Underdoggs (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Once again, leading The Underdoggs cast is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg. The movie marks a continued trend as of late for the rapper to flex his acting chops as he recently appeared in Bomb Pizza, BMF, the House Party remake and Day Shift. He's previously received an Emmy for his performance during The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Starring alongside Snoop Dogg is Mike Epps. The comedian and actor has starred in a slew of hit projects including The Upshaws, I'm a Virgo, You People and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. He's also featured in the upcoming Madame Web.

The rest of the main cast is rounded out by Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog 2), Andrew Schulz (You People) and George Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez).

The Underdoggs trailer

Check out the trailer for The Underdoggs below:

The Underdoggs director

The Underdoggs was directed by Charles Stone III. He's no novice to the directing world having directed several movies. We’ve listed all his full-length theater releases below as cited by IMDb.