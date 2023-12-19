The Underdoggs: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Snoop Dogg comedy
The Grammy-nominated rapper stars in the sports comedy movie.
The Underdoggs is a new sports comedy starring hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and longtime comedian/actor Mike Epps, and it helps kick off the early slate of 2024 new movies.
In the movie, Snoop Dogg stars as an obnoxious former athlete who finds himself humbled when he runs into some legal trouble. As punishment for his misdeeds, he's forced to take his football experience and coach a youth league team back in his old neighborhood. Unfortunately for the once-pro athlete, dealing with kids and coaching are not his strong suits, so he’s in for quite a journey.
What else should you know about The Underdoggs? Here's everything we know from the release date to the rest of the cast, plus we have a trailer.
The Underdoggs release date
The Underdoggs premieres on Prime Video in the US and the UK on Friday, January 26.
The Underdoggs plot
Here is the official synopsis of The Underdoggs:
"When Jaycen 'Two Js' Jennings, a washed-up former pro football star hits rock bottom, he is sentenced to community service coaching an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown, he just may turn his life around and reclaim his love of the game."
Isaac Schamis , Constance Schwartz-Morini, Danny Segal and Snoop Dogg are credited with writing the movie.
The Underdoggs cast
Once again, leading The Underdoggs cast is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg. The movie marks a continued trend as of late for the rapper to flex his acting chops as he recently appeared in Bomb Pizza, BMF, the House Party remake and Day Shift. He's previously received an Emmy for his performance during The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
Starring alongside Snoop Dogg is Mike Epps. The comedian and actor has starred in a slew of hit projects including The Upshaws, I'm a Virgo, You People and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. He's also featured in the upcoming Madame Web.
The rest of the main cast is rounded out by Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog 2), Andrew Schulz (You People) and George Lopez (Lopez vs Lopez).
The Underdoggs trailer
Check out the trailer for The Underdoggs below:
The Underdoggs director
The Underdoggs was directed by Charles Stone III. He's no novice to the directing world having directed several movies. We’ve listed all his full-length theater releases below as cited by IMDb.
- Drumline (2002)
- Paid in Full (2002)
- Mr. 3000 (2004)
- Lila & Eve (2015)
- Uncle Drew (2018)
- Step Sisters (2018)
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Martin Shore