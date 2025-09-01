Exclusive: James Norton says work has begun on King and Conqueror season 2

James Norton says "conversations are taking place" about King and Conqueror season 2 - even though he won't be appearing in it!

The English actor, who plays King Harold in the sweeping BBC1 saga, was instrumental in the creation of the series, alongside his partner at Rabbit Track Pictures, Kitty Kaletsky.

Harold came to a sticky end in the final episode of the BBC1 drama, yet Norton and Kaletsky said that while his character's story was finished, King and Conqueror could still continue.

"We're working on it!" said Kaletsky when What to Watch asked her and Norton about a potential second series in an exclusive interview recently.

"There are conversations happening at the moment," continued Norton. "There's a thousand years of history, we could just go and go and go... we'll have to see how the show goes down, who knows, but there's runway, we've got incredible characters in William, Matilda, Edith and the characters that are left, so we'll see."

History buffs will know William spent many years putting down rebellions and laid waste to large swathes of England during his reign as King of England; however, Norton says they might look at other aspects of his story.

Could Nikolaj Coster-Waldau return as King William? (Image credit: Lilja Jons)

"William goes on to ransack England, which would make a dark second series," he continues. "But we wouldn't focus on that necessarily. There are definite conversations about possible routes and at the moment that's as far as we can go, but there's a lot of history there and it's all really interesting and it seems like there's an appetite there for this type of show."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Indeed Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays William in King and Conqueror, hinted he would be open to returning to play the monarch in a potential second series.

"A lot of things happen after the Battle of Hastings, that's for sure," says Nikolaj. "How he took England and suppressed the country is so ruthless, but the irony is that the uprising against him came from his own son."

King and Conqueror is available on BBC iPlayer now