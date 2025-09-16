Rob Brydon to host ITV version of Rob Lowe's huge US gameshow — you can apply now!
The Floor is already on in over 20 countries
Rob Brydon is to host an ITV version of Hollywood actor Rob Lowe's monster hit US game show The Floor.
However, while on the American quiz the grand prize is $250,000, the UK winner will have to settle for a more modest £50,000. ITV is looking for contestants and you can apply now.
Rob will no doubt be hoping The Floor is as successful for ITV as his Would I Lie To You? co-star Lee Mack's quiz The 1% Club.
The Floor will see 81 quiz fantatics battle it out on a giant LED floor divided into 81 equal squares. A bit like Mastermind, each contestant picks their own specialised subject of knowledge, which could be anything from babies to fruits to kids' movies.
ITV says: "The goal is to conquer the entire floor and take home a huge cash prize. The rules are simple. A random contestant challenges an adjoining opponent in a quiz duel. They play against each other in the category of the opponent's square.
"The winner of a duel conquers their opponent's square, gaining more ground — the loser leaves the game. The further the game progresses, the more exciting the duels become and the higher the stakes. After ten episodes, who will be the last person standing on The Floor and take home £50,000?”
As well as America, The Floor also has versions in over 20 countries, including Australia, Poland, and Spain.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Rob Brydon said: “The Floor is a quiz show like no other – big, bold and bursting with excitement. I’m thrilled to be stepping onto it and guiding the contestants through the competition. Let’s light up the floor!”
Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime Commissioning ITV said: "We're delighted to welcome the hilarious national treasure that is Rob Brydon to the ITV family and he is undoubtedly the perfect host for this brand new primetime quiz."
Andrew Mackenzie & Melanie Leach, Joint-CEOs at South Shore Production: "We're delighted that Rob's taking charge. He’s got the perfect warmth and charisma to interact with the contestants, as they battle to win more of The Floor across the series."
ITV says The Floor will air next year.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
