Who is Georgia Townend on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Georgia Townend is one of three bombshells set to bolster the numbers in Love Island 2021. Alongside Abigail Rawlings and Tyler Cruickshank, Georgia is bound to cause a stir when she shows up just after two islanders have been dumped by the other contestants!

She signed up for Love Island as a last-ditch attempt to meet someone new. She said: "I've been single for a really long time. Five years. I haven't done the maths but it's at least that. I feel like I've exhausted all the other options on how to meet people."

Here's everything you need to know about Georgia Townend from Love Island 2021.

Gerogia is a 28-year-old marketing executive from Essex. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Georgia Townend?

Georgia is 28.

Where is Georgia Townend from?

She's from Essex.

What does she do for a living?

Currently, Georgia is a marketing executive. When asked how her colleagues would describe her, she said: "very gregarious and the life and soul of the party. You know I'm around basically."

What are you looking for in a guy?

"... he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve. I don't want someone that is really vacuous and isn't aware of what's going on in the world."

When asked if she's had any embarrassing dating experiences in the past, Georgia revealed: "I went to a restaurant with a boy and when I went to the bathroom, the waitress told me that he'd already been in there with two other girls two times in that week. I was like 'Wow, okay!' But also he was obviously just trying to be efficient about things."

Who have you got your eye on?

"Hugo — he is my absolute number one and I can't wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy's charm and charisma. I also like Aaron."

