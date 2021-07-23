'Love Island' UK fans stunned by Hugo's angry outburst

Love Island 2021 ended last night with none other than Hugo Hammond stirring everything up!

Up to this point, Hugo Hammond had been very unlucky in love. He didn't seem interested in any of the girls who have tried to pursue him, and has been content just to stay on "Friend Island" in friendship couples with Sharon Gaffka and Chloe Burrows instead of trying to graft anyone while he waits for his perfect match to walk through the door. However, he finally seems to be making his move, if his impassioned speech about Chloe from last night is anything to go by!

The islanders had been summoned to the firepit for another recoupling just two days after Danny Bibby and AJ Bunker left the villa. When it came to Toby Aromolaran's turn, no one was surprised that he coupled up with Abigail Rawlings over Chloe. Their relationship had been on the rocks ever since Abigail arrived the day before, and Chloe and Toby's split dominated the episode.

After Toby made his decision, Hugo was the last boy to choose. He had the choice between the new girl Georgia Townend and Chloe. Before making his choice, he launched into a speech that made it plain that he was going to choose to recouple with Chloe and send Georgia home.

However, nobody was prepared for the harsh words that he suddenly came out with! After saying how beautiful and intelligent and funny she was, he came out with a shocking speech that clearly told everyone what he thought of how she'd been treated by Toby.

You can view a clip of some of the harsh words that Hugo had for Toby below!

Clearly, none of the islanders were expecting to hear this kind of thing from anyone, least of all Hugo! There were shocked faces all around the fire pit, and there have clearly been some battle lines drawn between the islanders.

It wasn't just the islanders who were shocked to see this speech from Hugo, though. Viewers were clearly stunned that he made this speech almost out of nowhere, especially as he seemed to be getting on with Toby up to this point. Some had his back and thought he was saying what needed to be said, but others thought his speech was disrespectful given he gave it whilst Georgia was still standing there.

One thing's for certain; there's going to be some serious fallout from Hugo's stunt on tonight's episode of Love Island. Will this be the moment that splits the villa? We'll all have to tune in to find out...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.