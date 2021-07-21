Who is Abigail Rawlings on 'Love Island' UK? All you need to know

Abigail Rawlings is one of three bombshells set to enter the Love Island 2021 villa this evening. After the current residents are forced to send two of their fellow islanders home, she's bound to ruffle a few feathers when she arrives alongside Tyler Cruickshank and Georgia Townend, especially as she plans to steal one of the boys away as soon as she can!

When asked why she decided to sign up for Love Island this year, Abigail Rawlings said: "I've always been very much a relationship girl. My windows of being single don't last long. Why not?"

Here's what you need to know about Abigail Rawlings from Love Island 2021...

Abigail is a tattoo artist from Beaconsfield. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Abigail Rawlings?

Abigail is 27.

Where is she from?

Abigail is from Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, but she currently lives in Bournemouth.

What does Abigail Rawlings do for a living?

Abigail is a tattoo artist. She dropped out of university to start her apprenticeship when she was 18 (which didn't make her mum very happy!), and has been doing it for 8 years now.

When asked about her tattoos, she said: "Most of my tattoos are done by other people but I've got a portrait of my dog on my leg which I did myself.

"I've got loads of little stamps on my other ankle of things which are memories of things that have happened in my life where I want to dedicate the moment."

Which boys have you got your eye on in the villa?

"I really like Toby — I'm going to steal him from Chloe at the first chance I have. If that doesn't work out, I like Teddy as well and Aaron."

Are you going into Love Island to find a relationship?

"I'm here for a relationship. I'm not scared of commitment at all. I seem to enjoy life more when I'm with someone, someone to do stuff with. I'm quite an active person and I like going away.

"When you have someone, it's an excuse to go away. Am I looking for a boyfriend? 100% yes. I also want to make friends as well. When people ask 'what is your goal in life?', one of mine is to meet as many people as I can and make as many friendships and connections with people and not necessarily just here but all over the world."

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.