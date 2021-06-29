'Love Island' fans stunned by Jake Cornish's decision to film Kaz and Toby during dare
By Martin Shore
Love Island viewers were shocked by Jake when he filmed Toby and Kaz on the first night in the villa!
Love Island 2021 returned to ITV2 last night, and the first episode brought plenty of the drama that we all expect from the dating show. Although there was some tension during the coupling-up stage, the most talked-about moment saw Jake Cornish deciding to film Toby and Kaz during an intimate game of dares!
No less than three separate lads chose Faye Winter as their first partner, but two of them were also rejected by all five of the girls when they first arrived. Once all five couples were sorted out, they all had to complete a dare during their first evening together to try and break the ice.
Jake Cornish had to perform a very cheeky dance for Liberty Pool and then Brad and Faye had to snog for 30 seconds, but that wasn’t the dare that shocked everyone! Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi drew the most daring challenge of the lot, which said that one of them had to suck the other’s toes for 30 seconds in front of the group!
That wasn’t the most shocking part, though! Just as Toby got ready to do the task, Jake whipped out his phone in front of the other islanders so that he could film the two of them for a laugh!
For all those wondering, Jake got the shot #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Nn7iL1CsgPJune 28, 2021
Viewers simply couldn't believe that Jake would do such a thing, especially on the islanders' very first evening together in the villa!
Plenty of Love Island fans took to Twitter to express exactly how they felt watching the moment in the show!
jake recording the toes WHATTTT #loveisland pic.twitter.com/INhrAbEg6PJune 28, 2021
nah jake recording them sucking toes he is not RIGHT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1q84XOFlkEJune 28, 2021
Oi Asif Jake recorded the toe sucking 😭😭😭😭 #LoveIslandJune 28, 2021
Jake tryin to record the toe suckin #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FpFSvtRKuNJune 28, 2021
Me watching Jake recording kaz getting her toes sucked #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jGwGzCsyrhJune 28, 2021
Will Liberty want to stay with Jake after his antics last night? Or will Chloe Burrows' arrival in the villa cause issues for the couple? We'll have to wait till tonight to find out!
Love Island continues weeknights at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
