Shannon Singh reacts to her brutal 'Love Island' dumping

Shannon Singh made history last night as she was dumped from Love Island just two days after arriving at the villa — the show's fastest ever exit.

Minutes after Chloe Burrows announced she wanted to couple up with Aaron Francis, Shannon received a text which spelled out her own fate on Love Island 2021. As she was now the only single islander, she was officially "dumped" and would be leaving the show in a brutal twist.

The rest of the islanders were clearly stunned by Shannon's announcement, and everyone looked either speechless or upset. Kaz Kamwi gave Shannon a huge hug and said "we never got to wear our matching outfits", and Chloe repeatedly apologised to her for booting her out.

Here's what Shannon Singh has to say about her time in the villa, who she thinks will go the distance, and whether she would go back in the villa or not if she was given the chance!

It's safe to say Shannon's exit has shocked the Islanders 😲 #LoveIsland

How do you feel about leaving?

Shannon Singh: “I am a bit gutted. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

When you were at the fire pit, what were you expecting?

“I knew they were going to throw something in there, they always do. I knew it was going to be like she [Chloe] was going to take one of the guys. I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings. I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

"When I read it out Liberty was almost crying, she was like, ‘What?’ I did get a little bit emotional and then I eased up."

What were your thoughts on Aaron, who chose to couple up with you?

“I rated that he [picked me]. The minute he walked through that door, his eyes did not get off me. I could feel it. We had a few chats and it was a bit like trying to get blood out of a stone with him. He’s a really, really nice guy but he’s just a bit too laid back for me.

"A lot of the girls were like, ‘You’re not giving it time’. But he agreed with me later, which was a good thing. I think when you meet someone there’s got to be a little bit of a physical… something to get you excited.”

Chloe chose to couple up with Aaron, leaving Shannon to be dumped and the first to leave the villa. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

What are your predictions?

“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake [Cornish] and Liberty [Poole]. I think Aaron and Sharon [Gaffka] could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet. The rest of them, I think it’s going to change. I don’t think it’s going to be Faye [Winter] and Brad [McClelland] as a couple until the end. I think people are going to come in and their heads are going to be turned.”

Would you go back into the villa if you could?

"Yeah – why not?"

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes can also be watched ad-free the following morning on BritBox. For more information, check out our TV Guide.