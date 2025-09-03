He's back! EastEnders drops shock bombshell as Max returns - but what is his link to Zoe?

It's the EastEnders comeback we have all been waiting for, but finally, Max Branning is back on our screens.

The shock return came at the end of tonight's episode (Wednesday, September 3) when Kat answered Zoe's phone while her daughter was fighting for her life in the hospital.

While we all knew Jake Wood would be reprising his role as legendary Max, we didn't know exactly when he would be making his comeback; however, fans thought there might be something huge happening in tonight's episode when it didn't land on BBC iPlayer this morning.

The episode opened with Zoe getting shot after Jack and Ravi fought with a gun in the Square. At the end of Tuesday's episode, the pair looked horrified as the shot rang out, only for the credits to roll, and it was only today's episode that revealed it was Zoe who had been caught in the crossfire.

The drama continued as panic set out across Walford, with everyone worried there was a gunman on the loose. Zoe was rushed to hospital and straight into theatre, but not before flashbacks revealed what she has been up to since we last saw her on the Square.

But it wasn't until the very end of the episode that we saw Max calling Zoe's phone.

Zoe was shot by Jack during an argument with Kat. (Image credit: BBC)

After finding out Zoe was caught up in trouble, Kat was left scared that Zoe was running from someone who was determined to harm her, and so when Zoe’s phone rang, Kat picked up, wanting answers.

However, with Max staying silent, Kat was unaware of who was on the phone - oblivious that it was someone she knows.

But how does Max know Zoe, and what is their connection? Is Max after Zoe for money? Or do they have a much friendlier relationship?

Luckily, we don't have to wait long to find out, because all will be revealed when EastEnders continues on Thursday on BBC iPlayer at 6 am and BBC One at 7.30 pm.

