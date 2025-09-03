Why isn't EastEnders on BBC iPlayer today and when can you watch the next episode?

EastEnders fans are facing a longer wait than usual to find out what happens next after last night's shock shooting episode.

Usually, the new episode is available for fans to watch early on BBC iPlayer the morning that it is due to air on BBC One at 7.30 pm. However, today's episode (Wednesday, September 3) is missing from iPlayer, meaning fans will have to wait for the drama to unfold on BBC One tonight instead.

Fans of the show will know that this usually happens when something big is about to be revealed, and the episode is held back so that everyone can watch the drama unfold at the same time.

Last night's epsiode of EastEnders saw Ravi and Jack fighting over a gun that had been passed around the Square, only to end up back in Ravi's possession when he broke into Jack's house during Yolande and Patrick's wedding and stole it back.

He happened to be caught by an unsuspecting Denise, who arrived home just in time to see him escaping out of the back door, and Jack was fuming to learn his rival had been in his home.

Knowing that he was there for the gun, which Jack had been hiding for Oscar, who had taken it from Harry's hiding place after he was given it by Ravi to get rid of (are you keeping up?!) Jack went to confront Ravi, and the pair ended up fighting in the Square, only for the gun to go off mid-tussle.

Zoe and Kat's reunion was far from happy. (Image credit: BBC)

Now, we don't know who got shot, if anyone at all - but the looks on Ravi and Jack's faces hinted there is plenty of drama to come. And with both Zoe and Kat arguing in the market at the time, they were most definitely in the firing line.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zoe came back to the Square in a bid to get her hands on some cash, but instead was tricked by Tommy and reunited with Kat after decades apart. The pair had an emotional reunion which was far from happy, but is their time together about to be cut short?

Who could have been shot, and will they be okay?

One thing is for sure - tonight's episode is definitely not one to be missed!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm. Episodes are also usually released on BBC iPlayer at 6am on the morning they are broadcast.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer