EastEnders star Pierre Counihan-Moullier reveals the SHOCKING question he asked Adam Woodyatt

Oscar Branning and Ian Beale didn't have the best reunion.

EastEnders newcomer Pierre Counihan-Moullier, who plays Oscar Branning, had a hilarious question to ask soap legend Adam Woodyatt — and you won't believe what it was.

After the return of Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) and her cousin Lauren on New Year's Day in 2024, the Branning brood got bigger when Oscar made his comeback after eight years.

Oscar was last seen in 2017 when he visited his dad Max Branning (Jake Wood) on Father’s Day and now the estranged pair are set to be reunited later this year. However, Oscar's return proves that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Much like his father, Oscar has already found himself in trouble with the Walford residents. Although he's just got out of the youth detention centre, Oscar has gone on to accidentally attack Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker), nearly stab his brother-in-law Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and steal a gun.

But while he's being a nightmare for his sister Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), there was one person in particular who wasn't pleased to see the troublesome teen back in town and that's Ian Beale (Woodyatt).

Adam Woodyatt has played the role of Ian Beale since the first episode in 1985. (Image credit: Avalon/Getty Images)

The pair didn't have the best of starts as Oscar faked a fall at Beale's Plaice to blackmail Ian for money and it doesn't help that his dad also has a turbulent history with the family.

Fortunately though, the pair get on a lot better in real life, so much so that the young actor asked him a shocking question that will have soap fans in disbelief.

At an EastEnders press event, his on-screen sister Jacqueline Jossa revealed that Counihan-Moullier asked Woodyatt how long he'd been on the soap for.

Counihan-Moullier said: "I had my characterisation day with Ben [Wadey] and the writers and producers, because I hadn't watched much of the show," before Jossa jumped in and revealed: "He asked Adam Woodyatt how long he'd been on the show. I was like 'from day one!'"

"He was actually super chill about it," he added.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm. Episodes are also released on BBC iPlayer at 6am on the morning they are broadcast.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer