EastEnders spoilers: Will the Slater family REUNITE?

Can Kat bring herself to forgive and forget following the return of her estranged daughter Zoe on EastEnders?

The Slater family is still talk of the Square following the return of long-lost Zoe Slater (played by Michelle Ryan) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



While Kat (Jessie Wallace) is adjusting to the SHOCK of seeing her daughter Zoe again after 20 years, she remains at odds with her husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).



Stacey and Alfie were first reunited with Zoe earlier in the Summer, while Stacey was taking a break from Walford and staying in South London.



But after Zoe fled to Spain, they chose to keep the truth about Zoe a secret from Kat, while they tried to track her down themselves.



Many questions still remain unanswered about what's been happening in Zoe's life since she last lived on Albert Square.



But is there a chance that her long-awaited return could be the event to reunite the Slater family?



Or is that asking for too BIG of a miracle?

Zoe reunites with Mo on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Can estranged mum Kat and daughter Zoe repair their relationship on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Can Kat Save Her Children? | Walford REEvisited | Eastenders - YouTube Watch On

Is legal eagle Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) about to meddle where he shouldn't?



Against the advice of his gran Elaine (Harriet Thorpe), Johnny meets with Jonno Highway (Richard Graham) and offers him legal assistance following his arrest.



But how will Johnny's lover, Callum (Tony Clay), react when he finds out he's getting mixed-up with his estranged dad?



MEANWHILE, Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) feels sidelined when her husband Nigel (Paul Bradley) returns from his daytrip to the countryside with mate Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Will Johnny make a mistake when he tries to help Callum's estranged dad Jonno on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Callum's estranged dad Jonno is back on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT did Nigel and Phil find in the buried time capsule on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer