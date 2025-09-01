EastEnders spoilers: Will the Slater family REUNITE?
Airs Wednesday 10 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The Slater family is still talk of the Square following the return of long-lost Zoe Slater (played by Michelle Ryan) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
While Kat (Jessie Wallace) is adjusting to the SHOCK of seeing her daughter Zoe again after 20 years, she remains at odds with her husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
Stacey and Alfie were first reunited with Zoe earlier in the Summer, while Stacey was taking a break from Walford and staying in South London.
But after Zoe fled to Spain, they chose to keep the truth about Zoe a secret from Kat, while they tried to track her down themselves.
Many questions still remain unanswered about what's been happening in Zoe's life since she last lived on Albert Square.
But is there a chance that her long-awaited return could be the event to reunite the Slater family?
Or is that asking for too BIG of a miracle?
Is legal eagle Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) about to meddle where he shouldn't?
Against the advice of his gran Elaine (Harriet Thorpe), Johnny meets with Jonno Highway (Richard Graham) and offers him legal assistance following his arrest.
But how will Johnny's lover, Callum (Tony Clay), react when he finds out he's getting mixed-up with his estranged dad?
MEANWHILE, Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) feels sidelined when her husband Nigel (Paul Bradley) returns from his daytrip to the countryside with mate Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.