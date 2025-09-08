EastEnders spoilers: What is Zoe's DARK secret?

Is it possible that Zoe has accidentally killed someone on EastEnders?

Zoe Slater (played by Michelle Ryan) has been welcomed home by the Slater family after a 20 year absence on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, she remains worried that her past is gonna catch-up to her.



And that she could be putting the rest of the family, including mum Kat (Jessie Wallace), in DANGER!



Zoe is ready to pack her bags and do another runner.



But, family relative Stacey (Lacey Turner) convinces her to stick around and the Slaters will help Zoe deal with the threat.



Things take a dark turn when Zoe confesses that she had a physical fight with the man called Greg, who she has previously mentioned.



And now Greg could be DEAD!

Zoe makes a dark confession on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is worried after Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) threat to put George Knight (Colin Salmon) out of action...



George is getting closer to finding out that Ravi, Harry and drug dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) have been using his brother Kojo's (Dayo Koleosho) flat as a base for their illegal dealings.



But can Harry discreetly warn George before Ravi takes drastic action?



PLUS, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is left looking after teenage nightmare, Joel Marshall (Max Murray), while his dad Ross takes on another job.



It's not long before Joel is up to more deceptive behaviour, determined to see his favourite male podcaster at a LIVE event...

George wants to protect brother Kojo from dodgy Okie on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Harry is alarmed by Ravi's threat against suspicious George on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Ross leaves Vicki in charge of Joel on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer