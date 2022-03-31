Simone Ashley confirms return for Bridgerton season 3

*This article contains Bridgerton season 2 spoilers*

Simone Ashley has confirmed that Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will both be back for Bridgerton season 3.

Simone shared the news exclusively with Deadline, stating: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season 3. In season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.

"I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it," she added

Bridgerton's second season might have been all about Kate and Anthony's budding romance, but Simone went on to explain that she thinks Kate will do just fine running the show now that she's married to Anthony.

"She's in charge of the household now and she's got big boots to put on. I think she can do it", she said.

"I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I'm just excited for her to have a home and have a family. I'm excited to see her grow. I think I'd like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong."

Simone Ashley as Bridgerton's Kate Sharma. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kate and Anthony's relationship was a huge hit with Bridgerton fans when the series launched, so it's good to know that there's plenty more to come from the show's latest power couple.

If you've already powered through the long-awaited second season, you might be pleased to know that there's an as-yet-unnamed Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin-off already in production. This new show is billed as a limited series and will chart the monarch's rise to the throne, and will also serve as a prequel to the main series.

If you can't wait for more Bridgerton, you can also check out our guide on how to read the Bridgerton books in order so you can read up on what happens to the other members of the family.

Bridgerton season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix right now.