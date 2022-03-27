‘The slow burn is perfect’ – Bridgerton fans react to season 2 power couple ‘Kanthony’

*This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season two*

Shonda Rhimes and her production team may have dialled down the sex in season two of Netflix sensation Bridgerton, but they have turned up the sexual tension to explosive levels in the shape of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

If boffins work out how to harness the energy they emit, we could reach carbon net-zero targets far ahead of schedule!

Bridgerton fans have fallen in love with the enemies-turned-lovers dubbed ‘Kanthony’ and have almost, but not quite forgotten about season one’s power couple Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page).

A Bridgerton fan summed up the feelings of many: “season 2 is so goddamn glorious! Kate & Anthony's enemies-to-lovers trope is *chef's kiss*. The slow burn. The angst. The looks of longing. The banters.”

#Bridgerton season 2 is so goddamn glorious! Kate & Anthony's enemies-to-lovers trope is *chef's kiss*. The slow burn. The angst. The looks of longing. The banters. The "you vex me" & "I hate you". The "you are the bane of my existence". My god, beautiful. Just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/0Micbgq9A9March 25, 2022 See more



While another highlighted a line that is destined to rival “You had me at hello” in the Romance Hall of Fame...

“You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires”, Anthony tells Kate.

Initially, it appears that the snooty elder Bridgerton boy is bewitched by the younger Sharma sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), but when Kate overhears his cynical Mr Darcy-esque take on romance, she decides to block any potential relationship.

Of course, that is an obvious signal she will ultimately fall under his spell herself.

There is something in the air, literally, as fans have pointed out the way Anthony seems to always take a heady noseful of her as she departs, a characteristic actor Jonathan has highlighted himself.

“Anthony is like an animal because he is obsessed with her smell,” he said.

"Anthony is like an animal because he is obsessed with her smell. He says that a lot, and he’s constantly aware of her smell before he sees her, and it’s very sensual." – Jonathan Bailey #Kanthony #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/tvGw3c5cowMarch 26, 2022 See more

Daphne, meanwhile, may not have the pivotal role she carried off with such aplomb in season one, but her interpretation of Kate and Anthony’s glances was an essential narrative device in S2.

She connected the dots, so to speak.

Daphne: I have connected the dots.Anthony: You didn't connect shit.Daphne: I HAVE CONNECTED THEM.#Bridgerton #Kanthony https://t.co/FRpU5cnDCoMarch 27, 2022 See more

The mud scene was ‘everything’ to some fans. ”It was simply perfect”, according to one super fan.

words can't express the feeling i experienced while watching this scene: it was like my heart was glowing and i had the biggest smile on my face and tears in my eyes and... well it was simply perfect🥺kate and anthony are everything that matters to me❤#bridgerton #Kanthony pic.twitter.com/7rywwLEBFPMarch 27, 2022 See more

As much as Kanthony have stolen our affections, there were some who felt let down by the eight episodes of smouldering anticipation, which delivered a powerful but very short climax.

There was not enough Kate and Anthony. The back and forth was draining. 8 episodes and only 2mins of them finally being together😭 #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/RruFlsIAwmMarch 26, 2022 See more

As for the millions who have binge-watched Bridgerton season two, there was the forlorn realisation they would have to wait a year – mįnimum – until season three is delivered.

A viewer summed up the thoughts of many of us: “Can I have season three of #Bridgerton already. I made a mistake and binged it all in less than 24 hours!”