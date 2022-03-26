The Bridgerton books in order: How to read every Bridgerton novel

Want to read the Bridgerton books in order?

We've been waiting an awfully long time for Bridgerton season 2 to arrive after Bridgerton season 1, but the Netflix smash-hit is now back on our screens at last. And, that's not all — we also know we're going to be treated to at least two more seasons of the hit show in the future.

If you're looking for a way to fill the void between season 2 and the next installment, or you're just desperate to find out who your favorite Bridgerton sibling falls for, you might be tempted to dip into the novels the show is based on.

If you've somehow not heard of them already, the hugely popular Bridgerton novels come from New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling author, Julia Quinn. The eight books in the main series were originally published between 2000 and 2006, long before Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Chris Van Dusen transformed them into one of the best Netflix series in 2020.

Set in the competitive world of Regency-era London between 1813 and 1827, the novels are concerned with the lives and romantic exploits of the eight Bridgerton siblings: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, George, and Hyacinth.

Here's how to read the Bridgerton books in order.

The Bridgerton books in order

The correct reading order for Julia Quinn's main Bridgerton novels is:

Following the Bridgerton novels is very simple, as the books were published in chronological order. So, you'll start your Bridgerton journey following Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings's love story in The Duke and I, and work your way through to On The Way To The Wedding.

Are there any spin-off Bridgerton books?

If you've already devoured the entire Bridgerton saga but still want more, Julia Quinn has produced an extra book titled The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After (2013).

This book collects together Julia Quinn's so-called 'second epilogues' from the end of each novel in the main Bridgerton series, but it also contains a brand new novella centered on Violet Bridgerton, the family matriarch.

If you're ready to get to know a new family from the ton, you should also try dipping into Quinn's ongoing Rokesby series. Set in the late 1700s, the Rokesby saga follows the aristocratic Rokesby family, who were neighbors and close friends with the Bridgerton lot.

Along with learning all about the Rokesbys, this prequel series includes more scandalous stories involving members of families, plus the chance to see what a few of your favorite Bridgerton siblings were like when they were younger!

There are currently four Rokesby books, and the reading order for this prequel series is:

If you're after even more gossip from Lady Whistledown, whose scandalous columns narrate the first four novels, you should also consider picking up The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown (2003) and Lady Whistledown Strikes Back (2004).

These two anthologies contain novellas written by Julia Quinn, Suzanne Enoch, Karen Hawkins, and Mia Ryan. In both collections, each story comes complete with a Lady Whistledown column (written by Quinn) wherein the gossip columnist comments on the characters in each story in her trademark style.

Season 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream right now on Netflix.