Bridgerton season 3 will be even less steamy, confirms Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 is going ahead, but according to Netflix, we're in for more changes when it comes to the upcoming episodes.

The cast of Bridgerton season 3 spoke about what we can expect from the next installment of the period drama at a panel event for Netflix recently, and it emerged season three could have ever fewer steamy scenes than Bridgerton season 2.

We also now know that the story will focus on Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) long-awaited love story.

Bridgerton season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) romance with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), featuring a number of very steamy scenes that the series became well known for.

Penelope Featherington will have a much bigger role in Bridgerton season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

This was then toned down in Bridgerton season 2 where the series focused on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) growing romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) which focused more on lingering looks and tension rather than explicit sex scenes.

Season 3 will pick up after Penelope accidentally overheard a conversation between Colin and a group of men where he said he'd 'never dream of courting Penelope', so their budding relationship is already off to a rocky start.

Talking to Netflix's Tudum, Nicola told fans that they'd quickly fall in love with Penelope and Colin, saying: "I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, ‘Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it. Jess [the showrunner] has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

Simone Ashley has also confirmed she'll be returning for season 3. Speaking to Deadline she said: "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started. We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season 3."

She added: "In season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end."

Bridgerton season 3 will begin production this summer. The first two seasons are available on Netflix.