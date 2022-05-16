Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Colin and Penelope's love story

Bridgerton season 3 will tell the story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's highly anticipated romance.

Bridgerton icon Nicola Coughlan, who plays fan-favourite Penelope Featherington in the hit regency drama, has announced that Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) long-awaited love story.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Nicola wrote: "Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story ❤️."

This is a thrilling change from the previous two seasons, which both followed in the footsteps of Julia Quinn's first two novels.

Bridgerton season one focused on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) romance with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), meanwhile, Bridgerton season 2 concentrated on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) love story with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The third book, An Offer from a Gentleman, tells the story of Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) love life. However, season 3 will instead introduce Colin's story earlier, which is told in the fourth book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton.

Fans have been obsessed with the pair's evident attraction towards each other and are desperate for Colin to discover Penelope's secret long-standing love for him.

But Penelope's hopes were shattered after Colin told a group of ton men at the season 2 finale that he would 'never dream of courting' Penelope.

An oblivious Colin had no idea that Penelope had overheard the conversation and she was left heartbroken from the cruel confession.

Penelope has been fawning over Colin since season one. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Now that it looks like a Colin and Penelope romance is on the horizon, Nicola has high hopes for the upcoming season.

Talking to Netflix's Tudum, Nicola said: “I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, ‘Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it. Jess [the showrunner] has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy.”

Her on-screen love interest, Luke is just as excited to get started on their leading season, revealing that: “I love Polin. There's so much love for that relationship. Which brings its pressures because there are people that are really excited about this story to come to the forefront, But also it really warms me.”

There is currently no release date for Bridgerton season 3. However, Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix.