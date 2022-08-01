New Bridgerton star 'can't really believe' she gets to play recast character in season 3

Bridgerton's new star is thrilled to be joining the Bridgerton family.

Hannah Dodd is very excited to be joining the Bridgerton cast.

Earlier this year, we learned that Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd would be joining the cast of Bridgerton season 3. She's being brought in to replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, the second youngest daughter of the family.

Speaking to TV Line (opens in new tab), Hannah has now revealed how happy she is to be joining the cast of the hit Netflix drama.

"I'm so excited", she said, "Everybody's been so lovely. I just want to do a good job."

Hannah went on to say that she's already read the majority of Julia Quinn's novels. She began with Francesca's story "because I didn't know what I'd got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible. It's such a beautiful book and she's such a beautiful character. I can't really believe that I get to play her.

"I know how people feel about her as well, so I'm going to do my best", she said.

Hannah Dodd (right) with Sienna Miller at the premiere for Anatomy of a Scandal. (Image credit: Dave J Hogan/ Getty Images)

As has already been revealed, the third season of the much-loved Netflix period drama is set to focus on the budding romance between Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Hannah Dodd has also explained that she is just as excited as the fans to see their love story taking center stage in series 3.

"I really enjoyed Colin and Penelope's story, so I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version", she added.

Filming on Bridgerton season 3 got underway in July. We learned that some other new faces were joining the cast at that time: Stay Close star Daniel Francis has joined as Marcus Anderson, a charismatic, attention-grabbing addition to the show who is set to turn the heads of some of the ton's matriarchs.

The Crown's Sam Phillips has also joined as Lord Debling, a wealthy lord who is expected to attract plenty of interest from multiple suitors, whilst James Phoon (Wreck) has joined as Harry Dankworth, a man who makes up for his lack of intelligence with his dashing good looks.

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are now available to stream on Netflix.