Bridgerton season 3 filming kicks off with three brand new cast members

Bridgerton season 3 is officially on the way as filming has kicked off in central London.

The hit Netflix show has already aired Bridgerton season 1 and Bridgerton season 2, but now the much-anticipated third season is underway, this time focusing on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

After overhearing Colin's disparaging words about her at the end of season 2, Penelope was left heartbroken. But is there still hope that she can find love with Colin in Bridgerton season 3?

The official Netflix statement says: "Penelope Featherington has decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin's romance. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

However, it seems Colin has found himself a whole new lease of life as the new season begins: "Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

Sadly it looks like Penelope and Eloise aren't going to patch up their friendship any time soon... "Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Daniel Francis plays Marcus Anderson in Bridgerton season 3. (Image credit: Netflix )

There are also some new faces joining the Bridgerton cast. Daniel Francis (Stay Close) has taken on the role of Marcus Anderson, a "charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others."

Sam Phillips (The Crown) will play Lord Debling, a "genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season."

While James Phoon (Wreck) has been cast as Harry Dankworth. Netflix says: "What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks."

Bridgerton season one and two are available to stream on Netflix now.