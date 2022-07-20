Bridgerton season 3 filming kicks off with three brand new cast members
By Claire Crick published
First look pictures of Bridgerton season 3 as filming begins in London.
Bridgerton season 3 is officially on the way as filming has kicked off in central London.
The hit Netflix show has already aired Bridgerton season 1 and Bridgerton season 2, but now the much-anticipated third season is underway, this time focusing on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
After overhearing Colin's disparaging words about her at the end of season 2, Penelope was left heartbroken. But is there still hope that she can find love with Colin in Bridgerton season 3?
The official Netflix statement says: "Penelope Featherington has decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."
However, it seems Colin has found himself a whole new lease of life as the new season begins: "Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.
"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."
Sadly it looks like Penelope and Eloise aren't going to patch up their friendship any time soon... "Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."
There are also some new faces joining the Bridgerton cast. Daniel Francis (Stay Close) has taken on the role of Marcus Anderson, a "charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others."
Sam Phillips (The Crown) will play Lord Debling, a "genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season."
While James Phoon (Wreck) has been cast as Harry Dankworth. Netflix says: "What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks."
Bridgerton season one and two are available to stream on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.