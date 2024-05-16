Bridgerton season 3 episode 1 recap: Penelope and Colin reunited — but for how long?

Bridgerton season 3 is finally here, and although we might have to slow down our binging of the period drama thanks to Netflix releasing the season in two parts, the first four episodes are now available to stream worldwide.

This season follows the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton as their friendship turns to romance... but of course, this is Bridgerton, so it's safe to assume it won't be all plain sailing!

The first episode of the new season opens with the Featherington family returning to London in all their colorful glory, while everyone else in the city is reading Lady Whistledown's latest paper, naming all the debutants for this year's marriage market.

Meanwhile, the Bridgerton house is a hive of activity as the family all excitedly prepare for Francesca Bridgerton to make her season debut, but while her brothers and sisters might be nervous on her behalf, Francesca seems calm and collected as she prepares to face the Ton, and is more interested in playing the piano than getting ready. However, it's only when Benedict points out Francesca was playing Mozart's Funeral March that mum Violet realizes she might have a long day ahead of her...

Fans of Bridgerton season 2 will be thrilled to see Kate and Anthony Bridgerton are back, fresh from their honeymoon and ready to start married life together. But before we can focus too much on them, Colin makes his long-awaited return from a tour around Europe and everyone is stunned by his change in personality.

Not only has he grown in confidence, but he's also well-dressed and dapper, something that doesn't go unnoticed by his brothers who tease him. Colin's new confidence also doesn't go unnoticed by the women in London, who are all left swooning at the twinkle in his eye... something that Penelope notices and finds tough to swallow as she watches the family from afar.

However, it isn't just Colin that Penelope is missing, she is also still estranged from her best friend Eloise after she discovered Penelope's Lady Whistledown secret, and now Eloise seems to have replaced Pen with Cressida Cowper, whom Pen and Eloise couldn't stand in seasons 1 and 2.

As all the season's debutants are paraded before Queen Charlotte, who is struggling to hide her boredom over the whole event, it is Francesca who catches the Queen's eye as she is brought into the room by Violet. However, while his sister is entering society, Colin is spending his time flirting with all the women in the room, winking at anyone who will look at him.

Meanwhile, Penelope is at home with her sisters, Philippa and Prudence, who are both now married to poor, unsuspecting husbands, and are arguing over whose wedding was the more beautiful.

Portia Featherington tells her girls that they shouldn't argue over their late Aunt Petunia's money and that they can now re-enter society with their finances intact after their financial shame in season 2. But canny Mrs Varley, the loyal Featherington housemaid, knows the Aunt Petunia cover story isn't going to stay secret for long and soon everyone will know that the money is ill-gotten gains of disgraced Cousin Jack and his gem swindling in season 2.

As everyone arrives for a party held for the Queen, there is panic in the air that the monarch hasn't picked a diamond for the season yet. But while Queen Charlotte is a no-show at her own party, Colin wastes no time chatting up his new admirers... in fact he has so many these days he must have gone home exhausted.

But, while the party is an ego-boosting success for Colin, the same can't be said for poor Pen, who not only is left red-faced by a cruel comment from Cressida and feeling abandoned by Eloise but is also left stung after a run-in with the man of the moment - Colin. He comments on how much has changed while he has been away, but Penelope isn't in the mood for chit-chat after his cruel comments at the end of season 2 where she overheard him telling his friends that he would never marry a woman like her.

Portia reveals there is a document left by the last Lord Featherington bequeathing the family estate to the first-born son of whichever of her daughters has an heir first, leaving Philippa and Prudence thrilled. However, we know that not all is as it seems and Portia is actually referring to the document from season 2 that saw Varley forge a signature on a form... now why do we have a feeling this is going to come back to bite the family in the not too distant future?!

However, while the sisters go off to make an heir with their respective husbands (sorry for putting that image in your mind!), Penelope is given a horrible wake-up call when her mother comments how she is glad that Pen will always be there to look after her. Determined not to be a mother-caring spinster forever, Penelope makes a hasty trip to modiste Genevieve Delacroix the next morning where she tells her she never wants to see a citrus color again and orders a whole new wardrobe in more demure, classy tones.

However, while she is in the shop, Penelope runs into Eloise and while she tries to apologize for what happened between them, Eloise doesn't want to hear her excuses and cuts her off, stating she will keep her Lady Whistledown secret, but that they are no longer friends, leaving Penelope heartbroken.

Over at his gentleman's club, Will Mondrich and his wife Alice are visited by Mr Dundas who has come to tell them that Alice's great aunt, Lady Kent, has died and left everything to their son, Nicholas, making him the next Barron of Kent.

Meanwhile, Anthony and Kate are making the most of having some alone time together in the busy Bridgerton household, but they're soon distracted by the fact it is Lady Danbury's ball that evening and they need to get ready. And they aren't the only ones getting ready for the evening, because Penelope's makeover is underway and not only does she have her new dress, but she is also wearing her hair differently and is ready to make a grand entrance.

Just as Cressida comments that this season has got off to a dull start, all eyes are on Penelope as she walks into the ball and takes off her cloak to reveal a beautiful dark green dress. The women are jealous and the men can't take their eyes off her, including a certain young Bridgerton named Colin.

The ball is a success and Penelope has some (albeit awkward!) conversations with potential husbands who are all trying to get to know her better... but as she struggles with being the center of attention, Eloise is across the room making small talk with the other young women at the ball who all seem to be taking a surprisingly vested interest in a conversation about embroidery. As Penelope squirms and Eloise looks like she is about to pass out with boredom, we are left wishing, not for the first time already this season, that these two friends will just make up already!

Cressida is quite the green-eyed monster over Penelope's gorgeous green dress, especially when she catches the eye of Queen Charlotte and a handsome Lord Debling, who Penelope has a relaxed and friendly chat with until Cressida ruins it by treading on her new dress and ripping it on purpose.

As Eloise struggles to apologize on her new friend's behalf, Pen rushes out of the ball, only to catch Colin's eye and he chases after her to make sure she is okay. But by now, Penelope is full of emotion, and when Colin tells her that he misses her, she confronts him by repeating the words he said at the Featherington Ball about how he would never court a woman like her. He asks her to go somewhere private to chat, but she isn't interested and races off, telling him that she never thought that he could be so cruel.

Fired up with emotion, Pen gets home and writes her next Lady Whistledown paper all about Colin - but it seems this could be one she lives to regret now that Eloise knows who she is.

The following morning Portia gets a visit from Mr Dundas, who is checking the lines of succession for the crown and wants to check the document that Varley secretly forged. Portia maintains it is all above board, but it's clear he doesn't believe a word she is saying and tells her that he will be making a return visit soon.

As Eloise berates Cressida for her cruel treatment of Penelope, Pen has a visitor at home as Colin turns up unannounced to apologize for his comments the previous year. At first, Penelope isn't keen on listening to what he has to say, but as Colin tells her how proud he is to have her as a friend she soon softens.

As Penelope tells Colin how jealous she is of his ease returning to society for the new season, he tells her that if it is a husband she wants, he will help teach her confidence and charm... promising to give her lessons.

The pair part on good terms, shaking hands and confirming their friendship is well and truly back on track.

However, it looks like their reunion could be short-lived because Lady Whistledown's new paper is out, and as everyone laps up the scathing recap of the first few days of the new season, Penelope couldn't regret her belittling report of Colin more.

As Eloise reads the paper, she tries to hide it from her brother, but he soon reads it and tells her that he doesn't care what the author says about him, but he will never forgive her for almost ruining Eloise the season before, oblivious to the fact he is talking about the woman he counts as his closest friend.

How long before he works out who Lady Whistledown really is?

The first four episodes of Bridgeton season 3 are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now. The second half of the season will be released on Thursday, June 13.