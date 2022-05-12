Bridgerton bosses make big cast shakeup ahead of season 3

One of the Bridgerton siblings is getting a new face next season.

Bridgerton season 3 will welcome a new cast member, as Hannah Dodd is set to replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, who is the sixth-eldest sibling and third daughter.

Ruby will not join the cast of Bridgerton season 3 as she's joining Lockwood & Co as the lead character Lucy Carlyle alongside The Bay actress Morven Christie.

So far, fans of the Netflix period drama haven't seen much from Francesca, so perhaps she'll get her time in the spotlight as the story progresses later on now that we've seen major storylines for her siblings Daphne Bridgerton (Pheobe Dynevor) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

In fact, Francesca was missing for most of season one as during the 1813 Social Season she left London to practice pianoforte with their Aunt Winnie, before returning to show off her skills and we didn't see much of her in season 2 either.

Despite her absence, we do have a bit of background on her character. According to Netflix 'Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family.

'Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.'

Although we don't know much about Bridgerton season 3 just yet, it seems likely it will be adapted from the third book in the series called An Offer From a Gentleman'.

However, while the third book in the series tells the love story of the second eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict, series producer Shonda Rhimes has hinted that they may decide to mix things up.

"There are eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories," Shonda Rhimes told ET. She added: "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

So right now it's not completely clear who will be at the center of Bridgerton season 3, so it could be a chance for Francesca to get more of a story. In the books, she would be 17 by the events of season 2, so there's definitely an opportunity for her to find romance.

New Francesca Bridgerton actress Hannah Dodd recently starred in Anatomy of a Scandal and is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes 2, so the character is definitely in good hands!

Bridgerton season 1 and Bridgerton season 2 are available on Netflix. Season 3 does not yet have a confirmed release date.