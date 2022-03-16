Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases Penelope's secret may be revealed in season 2

Nicola Coughlan has teased that Penelope Featherington's secret identity might be close to discovery when Bridgerton returns to our screens on March 25.

*Major spoilers for Bridgerton season 1 ahead!*

Bridgerton's first season concluded by revealing that the scathing gossip columnist Lady Whistledown was none other than Penelope Featherington, who'd been reporting all the sauciest secrets about the ton under the fake name throughout the courting season.

Now, though, it looks like high society might be one step closer to finding her out. Appearing on The One Show on March 15, Nicola Coughlan has suggested that things will be getting 'quite hairy' for Penelope in Bridgerton season 2.

Coughlan said: "It gets quite hairy for her this time around. You see behind the curtain and see how she's getting away with it. She has this alter ego, shall we say, that she uses to get away with things. It was so fun.

"I always say it's like [her] drag queen persona, is Lady Whistledown, and she gets to pretend to be somebody else. It was so much fun!" she added.

Penelope's close friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) was deadset on finding out who Lady Whistledown was in season 1. Does this mean she could be closer to finding out there's more to Penelope than she first thought?

Season 2 is clearly going to be a big one for Nicola, not only is she continuing to spread gossip, but it sounds like Penelope will be getting closer to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) very soon, too!

Whilst speaking to Elleearlier in the year, Nicola Coughlan teased that steamier scenes are on the way for the duo. She said: "Oh yes, it's going to happen! We used to joke about it, really inappropriate jokes, like, 'Wouldn't it be funny if we did this when we do it?'

"Now it's not funny anymore! Everyone's like, 'You're going to have to kiss Luke! On the lips!'"

Bridgerton season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on Friday, March 25.