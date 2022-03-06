'Bridgerton' fan theories for season 2 — all the best plot predictions

Excitement is building for Bridgerton season 2 meaning Bridgerton fan theories are already going into overdrive as viewers try and guess what will happen in the lavish period drama before it returns to Netflix on Friday, March 25.

Based on the second book of Julia Quinn's romantic novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me, the action has moved away from the sizzling relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset the dishy Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a suitable bride.

While many fans are lamenting the absence of Regé-Jean Page, who has quit the show for good, the rumor mill about what will happen to our favorite Featherington and Bridgerton families is on fire with oodles of ideas about potential scandals, scheming and saucy scenes between the gorgeous cast.

Here's our pick of the best Bridgerton fan theories for season 2…

'Bridgerton' fan theories — Eloise is pregnant!

Is Eloise expecting? (Image credit: Netflix)

After a couple of new pictures were released on the Bridgerton Instagram account, many fans started thinking that Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) could be pregnant. The picture above shows Eloise with her hands protectively on her stomach, leading many fans to write on social media that they think the second eldest Bridgerton daughter could be expecting a baby, despite the fact it isn't in the book...

Although Eloise's pregnancy isn't in book two, it certainly wouldn't be the first time the show has differed from the romantic novels.

Kate Sharma arrives with all guns blazing!

Coming out firing! Kate Sharma played by Simone Ashley. (Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2 introduces us to the beautiful Sharma family, who arrive in London from Bombay. Anthony Bridgerton is immediately taken with the younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), but first he has to impress her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

Who will Anthony Bridgerton choose? (Image credit: Netflix)

The eldest Sharma sister discovers Anthony isn't interested in marrying for love, he just wants to do his duty as the eldest son to provide the family with an heir. Kate is furious that her sister could be entangled in this cold and loveless marriage and is determined to protect her younger sibling. Falling for him herself, definitely isn't the plan, but then the course of true love is never smooth…

One fan took to Twitter to express their excitement at the feisty Kate joining the cast...

Even actor Jonathan Bailey is fired up about the tempestuous relationship, saying in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "You can understand why he's drawn to both. And they're both drawn to him in turn. It's an interesting love triangle; it's dangerous when it's siblings. It's bestial between them in a way season 1 wasn't. They're all animals with each other."

The Bridgerton Instagram account released the above post saying: "Love never plays by the rules," which suggests fans are right to suggest that Kate is going to shake up the social scene of Grosvenor Square like never before and give Lady Whistledown plenty to write about.

The new leads of season 2 get to know each other. (Image credit: Netflix/ Liam Daniel)

Edwina Sharma comes out fighting!

The Sharma sisters cause quite a stir when they arrive. (Image credit: Netflix)

Fans are also excited about Charithra Chandran joining the cast as Edwina. One fan gushed on Twitter: "I've read The Viscount Who Loved Me so many times and honestly you're the most perfect Edwina I could ask for. So excited to watch!!!!!!!"

Although a post on Charithra's Instagram account suggests, just like her sister Kate, Edwina is no wallflower. Underneath the beautiful photo she wrote: "Trust me, Edwina packs a punch," leading a few fans to speculate about just how fiery Edwina will turn out to be…

Responding to the above post one fan said: "Are you saying she punches Anthony?" While another asks if her fiery temper will cause problems between the siblings?: "Hopefully it's not aimed at Kate's happiness?"

A new character takes over the Featherington Estate

Who will inherit the Featherington Estate? (Image credit: Netflix)

Fans are desperate to know who will be the new boss of the Featherington household after Baron Featherington died at the end of Bridgerton season 1. One fan wrote on Twitter: "I cannot wait to see who takes over the Featherington Estate."

Eagle-eyed fans are also speculating on why the Featherington dresses seem a lot more tasteful and sophisticated in the photographs released so far for season 2. One fan added: "These gowns are a big improvement from the Season 1 episode 1 gowns 👏👏👏"

Another said: "Well, the Featheringtons are looking none the worse for wear, considering they’re financially ruined. Hmmm… 🤔"

So who could be paying for these lovely new dresses? One fan took to Twitter to suggest it would be interesting if Marina Thompson's dad or even her baby will be the new heir of the estate.

Another fan theory is that a new character named Jack (played by Rupert Young) will be the heir. In Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Chris Van Dusen said intriguingly: "For Jack, anything I say at this point would be a spoiler."

A fan on Redditt however is confident they already know who the mysterious Jack is, saying: "Almost everybody agrees that Jack is the new Featherington heir."

Rupert Young plays Jack but will he be the new Featherington heir? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eloise discovers Penelope is Lady Whistledown

Will the pair remain best friends in season 2? (Image credit: Netflix)

The spectacular end of season 1 revealed it was Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) who was in fact Lady Whistledown, the gossip writer with the power to make or break a reputation.

But will her real identity remain a secret throughout season 2? Fans don't think so. One wrote on Twitter: "Eloise is too invested in discovering Lady Whistledown's identity for it not to lead somewhere. So I think she'll find out in the season finale and then in season 3 her friendship with Penelope will be in danger."

While another questioned if Eloise would share her friend's secret if she knew who she really was? "Eloise will be heartbroken, certainly, but at the end of the day, she loves Penelope as much as she loves her own family. By telling anyone she could potentially put Penelope in danger with the queen. Penelope would get arrested and who knows what would happen to her after that. No matter how hurt Eloise is by Pen, I don't think that's something she would risk."

New character Theo is an accomplice of Penelope

Calam Lynch stars as Theo Sharpe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Calam Lynch is joining the cast as printer's assistant Theo Sharpe. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly: "Theo is an original character to the series. Bridgerton is about a whole world. It's always been interesting to me to see what happens outside the confines of Mayfair and Theo is very much not a part of Mayfair."

But already fans are speculating about Theo's role, with one saying on Reddit: "Theo works for the printers who published Lady Whistledown's paper. After almost being caught in the last episode of season one, Penny has to be more careful and can't go to the printers herself, so Theo is her go-between. They'll become friends, but it won't be romantic."

Newton the dog steals every scene!

Kate Sharma with the real star of season 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Of all the rumours circulating about the bed-hopping, heart-breaking, reputation-ruining action, all fans seems to agree on one thing, Newton the dog, owned by Kate Sharma, is already a super star.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Newton is the main character in this season." Another added "Newton!!! 😍😍😍😍 I’m so excited to see Newton!!!!" And another said: "Newton steals the scene, he can’t help it!"

Even showrunner Chris Van Dusen is talking about this charismatic corgi, who's real name is Austin. He said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "Newton is beloved, and I always wanted to include him in this season. There's a little arc for him that audiences can look forward to."