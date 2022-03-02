'Bridgerton' season 2: brand new pictures released ahead of the season premiere

The Bridgerton season 2 teasers keep on coming as Netflix releases two batches of brand new images ahead of the series release.

We already know that season 2 will shift focus from Daphne to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as we witness the budding romance between Anthony Bridgerton and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Meanwhile, Kate is hoping to find an appropriate love match for her younger sister Edwina, so she's got her hands full by the time season 2 hits our screens. But will she be able to find love and happiness in Anthony?

And, of course, it's not Bridgerton without Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who was revealed to be the true identity of town gossip Lady Whistledown, a mysterious figure that left the town invested in her society papers, revealing the intimate details of people's lives.

'Bridgerton' season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton and newcomer Kate Sharma. (Image credit: Netflix)

The exciting character posters released on Instagram showcase all the major players in season 2 as they pose with croquet sticks in a typically picturesque location.

We've also seen at least one corgi featured throughout the promo material, so fans are excited about the prospect of some four-legged friends joining the beloved cast!

You can take a look at the Instagram update below, which reads: "The secrets of the game are nothing compared to the secrets of the Ton. Season 2 of Bridgerton premieres March 25, only on Netflix."

There are also some exciting pictures on Twitter. Taking to social media, Netflix simply wrote "Thought you might like to see a few new photos from Bridgerton Season 2" before sharing four brand new stills from the upcoming episodes.

The first image sees the return of the Bridgerton brood, with Daphne Bridgerton (Pheobe Dynevor) and Anthony taking center stage as the series continues to focus primarily on this family...

Thought you might like to see a few new photos from Bridgerton Season 2 pic.twitter.com/PNcyDGqAI1March 1, 2022 See more

Fans don't have much longer to wait as the series drops on Netflix later this month, when we will be whisked off to some of the show's stunning locations and get a glimpse into everyone's personal lives once again, of course, assisted by the scandalous Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, with season 2 arriving on Friday, March 25.