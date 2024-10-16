Rivals cast: who’s who in the raunchy drama based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel

Fans of author Dame Jilly Cooper have been waiting breathlessly for this racy adaptation of her bestselling novel, Rivals, which delves into the world of 1980s regional television in the UK.

Set in the fictional British county of Rutshire, Rivals is an eight-part drama following a motley crew of characters all dripping with ambition, lust and power.

What To Watch chatted to the star-studded ensemble cast who play them — including David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson and more — to get the inside scoop.

Here’s our handy who’s who guide to Rivals…

Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant)

Claire Rushbrook and David Tennant in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The controller of Corinium Television and Rupert’s narcissistic nemesis has clawed his way to the top with support from his steadfast wife, Lady Monica (Sherwood’s Claire Rushbrook).

“These are the days when ITV was split into regional franchises and Corinium is the Rutshire TV franchise,” explains Doctor Who and Good Omens star David. “Owning one was a big deal, and Tony is motivated by wealth and power, but also by the fact that he doesn’t come from the upper echelons of society, like Rupert.”

David says he has his actor wife, Georgia Tennant, to thank for his role adaptation. “Georgia knew Jilly’s books and was convinced I had to be involved, and that it would make sensational television,” says David. “She said, ‘It’s exactly what the country needs, exactly what the world needs!’ Whenever I’ve mentioned it, mostly but not exclusively, it’s a certain generation of women who go quiet and giddy at the thought that it’s become a TV show. I only hope we can meet everybody’s fantasies.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell)

Alex Hassell in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney)

The ex-Olympic showjumper and Minister for Sport has Rutshire’s eccentric locals under his spell. Well, all except his ruthless adversary, Tony.

“Tony can’t stand Rupert because, from his perspective, he’s effortlessly privileged,” says Alex, who’s had roles in The Boys and His Dark Materials. "People throw themselves at Rupert’s feet and Tony is jealous, but Rupert thinks Tony is mean, cold and selfish."

As one of the executive producers on the show, Jilly searched far and wide before casting her irresistible rake.

"Jilly gave the seal of approval for me as her Rupert," says Alex. ‘I’m not blonde and blue-eyed like in the books, but I’d managed to portray some essential 'Rupertness' that she was pleased with. I hope viewers think so, too."

Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner)

Aidan Turner in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney)

The BBC’s star journalist moves his family from London to Rutshire when he signs with Corinium Television. Has he made a deal with the devil?

"Declan is selfishly career-driven but he’s neglected his family life, which is quickly undoing his marriage," says Poldark star Aidan. "He’s dealing with guilt and shame, and in brilliant 1980s-style, he’s burying it."

Aidan says "many things" spoke to him about Declan: "I had that feeling, which I never really get, but I knew I had to play him," he smiles. "We all had a blast filming it, too. Jilly set the tone from the top down. She’s cheeky!"

Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean)

Bella Maclean in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney)

Declan and Maud’s kind-hearted daughter is overwhelmed by her demanding family but finds a distraction in local lothario Rupert.

"As much as people push her around and use her, Taggie has a strong moral compass," says Sex Education’s Bella Maclean. "She’s disinterested in Rupert at first and confronts him on how he treats women, which makes him look in the mirror for the first time. He likes that."

Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams)

Nafessa Williams in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney)

When Tony brings the talented TV exec to Corinium to produce Declan’s chat show, she soon becomes entangled in her boss’s vendetta.

"Cameron is smart, fierce, and she understands her responsibility as a producer and as a black woman in a white man’s 1980s world, but also as a woman in general," says Nafessa, who starred in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody. "She gets what she wants by any means necessary, but she has the wits, smarts and talent to back it up."

Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer)

Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones. (Image credit: Disney)

The self-made electronics millionaire is an outcast among the old-money elites, but his social-climbing wife Valerie (Maternal’s Lisa McGrillis) longs to be accepted.

"Freddie is a working-class fella who’s found himself within this elite world, and while his wife loves it, he doesn’t fit in," says ex-EastEnders star Danny, 47. "Then he meets Lizzie and they really get each other."

Rivals also reunites Danny with former EastEnders producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins. "It was a no-brainer," smiles Danny. "And we had a ball shooting in big manor houses, all dressed up in ’80s clobber."

Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson)

Katherine Parkinson in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney)

The romance novelist is neglected by her TV presenter husband, James Vereker (The Crown’s Oliver Chris), but sparks fly when she meets Freddie Jones.

"Lizzie is a writer, and even though her books get rejected, she keeps doing it because she loves it," says Katherine, 46, who’s known for The IT Crowd, Humans and The Kennedys. "Similarly, Freddie is nouveau riche, but he’s in this world on the back of his talent and that’s why they’re a good meeting of minds. It’s not just about fancying each other."

Maud O’Hara (Victoria Smurfit)

Victoria Smurfit in Rivals. (Image credit: Disney)

Declan’s glamorous ex-actress wife sets her sights on seducing Rupert. Will her daughter, Taggie, get in her way?

"Oh, Maud is a terrible mother!" laughs Bloodlands star Victoria. "She’s a self-obsessed, applause junkie, who needs validation from any man who’ll tell her she’s fabulous. But she’s decaying after moving from London and takes it out on her greatest rival: her hotter, younger and better daughter."

Who else stars in Rivals?

Rivals also stars Luke Pasqualino (The Musketeers, Snatch, Our Girl) as Tony’s younger half-brother, Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, a dashing polo player who owns Cotchester’s watering hole, Bar Sinister.

Plus, Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners) plays Sarah Stratton, the social-climbing mistress-turned-wife of Deputy Prime Minister, Paul Stratton (W1A star Rufus Jones), who has destroyed his career and reputation for his new wife.

All eight episodes of Rivals are available on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK, from Friday, October 18.