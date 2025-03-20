Dying for Sex: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michelle Williams series

By published

The five-time Oscar nominee is flexing her comedic chops.

Michelle Williams as Molly and Jenny Slate as Nikki talking in Dying for Sex
Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate in Dying for Sex (Image credit: Sarah Shatz/FX)

If the title Dying for Sex alone wasn’t enough to pique your interest in watching this new FX comedy series, then perhaps knowing Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is making her return to TV with the show will.

In this new comedy, inspired by the real story of Molly Kochan, Williams portrays Kochan as she tries to explore her sexual desires now knowing she has Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. That requires her to step outside of her comfort zone, which isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Thankfully she has her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate) to aid her.

Here’s everything we know about Dying for Sex.

Dying for Sex release date

All episodes of Dying for Sex premiere on Hulu on Friday, April 4, in the US. In the UK, the episodes become available to stream on Disney Plus on the same day.

Those hoping to watch episodes of the show need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV, the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, you’ll need a subscription to Disney Plus.

Dying for Sex plot

Michelle Williams as Molly on her phone in Dying for Sex

Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex (Image credit: Sarah Shatz/FX)

Here’s the official synopsis for Dying for Sex:

"FX’s Dying for Sex is inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

"After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass), and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), who stays by her side until the very end. Also joining the cast are Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy and Sissy Spacek."

Dying for Sex cast

Again, leading the series is Michelle Williams. The acclaimed actress is quite the force in Hollywood, having earned Oscar nominations for projects like The Fabelmans, Manchester by the Sea and Blue Valentine. On the TV side, she earned an Emmy for her performance in Fosse/Verdon and of course she was a staple in the coming-of-age drama Dawson’s Creek.

Williams is joined by Jenny Slate (The Electric State), Rob Delaney (Bad Monkey), Jay Duplass (Pain Hustlers), Kelvin Yu (The Great North) and the incomparable Sissy Spacek (Bloodline).

Dying for Sex trailer

Check out the trailer for Dying for Sex below. It’s clear from the clip that this is one bucket list journey that will come with several laughs.

Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney | FX - YouTube Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney | FX - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates in Matlock

Why Matlock is not on TV tonight, March 20
Uzo Aduba in The Residence

The Residence ending explained: who killed AB Wynter?
Skye P. Marshall and Kathy Bates in Matlock

Why Matlock is not on TV tonight, March 20
See more latest
Most Popular
Katie with her blonde hair down and wearing a blue and white patterned dress, smiling for the camera.
Katie Piper's Weekend Escape: release date and everything we know
Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger in The Shrouds
The Shrouds: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the David Cronenberg movie
Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another: release date, cast and everything we know about the Leonardo DiCaprio movie
Rose in a while shirt and standing with her hands in her trouser pockets as she smiles for the camera. Behind her are Heather Green, Keith Wallis, Eric Fuller, Sue Egleton, Sally Hall, Abbas, Fiona Lafrate, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Karen Hopkins, Tina Jeffrey, Pam Cole, Mark Jeffrey, Trish, Mildred Carr, George Gatcum, Bev Snodgrass and Jan Rushton
Rose Ayling-Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks — release date, premise, episode guide and everything we know
Mishael Morgan, Brendan Morgan in Hearts Around the Table: Shari&#039;s Second Act
Hearts Around the Table: Shari's Second Act — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Mia McKenna-Bruce standing in front of a BAFTA branding board and smiling while wearing a smart grey dress with a zip up front and a big collar
The Lady: cast, plot and everything we know
Elio sitting on a roof in Elio
Elio: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pixar movie
Josh Holloway in Duster
Duster: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Josh Holloway crime drama
Ashley Newbrough, Steve Lund in Hearts Around the Table: Jenna&#039;s First Love
Hearts Around the Table: Jenna's First Love — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Matthew MacFadyen is set to star in Legacy of Spies
Legacy of Spies: everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch