Dying for Sex: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michelle Williams series

If the title Dying for Sex alone wasn’t enough to pique your interest in watching this new FX comedy series, then perhaps knowing Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is making her return to TV with the show will.

In this new comedy, inspired by the real story of Molly Kochan, Williams portrays Kochan as she tries to explore her sexual desires now knowing she has Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. That requires her to step outside of her comfort zone, which isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Thankfully she has her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate) to aid her.

Here’s everything we know about Dying for Sex.

All episodes of Dying for Sex premiere on Hulu on Friday, April 4, in the US. In the UK, the episodes become available to stream on Disney Plus on the same day.

Those hoping to watch episodes of the show need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, you’ll need a subscription to Disney Plus .

Dying for Sex plot

Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex (Image credit: Sarah Shatz/FX)

Here’s the official synopsis for Dying for Sex:

"FX’s Dying for Sex is inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan, originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer.

"After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass), and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), who stays by her side until the very end. Also joining the cast are Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy and Sissy Spacek."

Dying for Sex cast

Again, leading the series is Michelle Williams. The acclaimed actress is quite the force in Hollywood, having earned Oscar nominations for projects like The Fabelmans, Manchester by the Sea and Blue Valentine. On the TV side, she earned an Emmy for her performance in Fosse/Verdon and of course she was a staple in the coming-of-age drama Dawson’s Creek.

Williams is joined by Jenny Slate (The Electric State), Rob Delaney (Bad Monkey), Jay Duplass (Pain Hustlers), Kelvin Yu (The Great North) and the incomparable Sissy Spacek (Bloodline).

Dying for Sex trailer

Check out the trailer for Dying for Sex below. It’s clear from the clip that this is one bucket list journey that will come with several laughs.