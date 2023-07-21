The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4 recap: a day at the boardwalk

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 4, “Love Game.”

With all the heartbreak, Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) definitely deserve some real fun. Turns out, a trip to the boardwalk is exactly what they need. Plus, who doesn't love a good flashback?

Conrad's secret

After finding out that he got into Stanford, which he's dreamed about since he was 10 years old, Conrad runs to the beach while having a panic attack. Steven chases after him and manages to talk him through it. This moment gives viewers an opportunity to see just how deep their friendship is since it's easy to overlook due to the romantic pairings on the show.

Conrad admits he has these attacks a lot, but they've increased since his mom passed away. He doesn't want to be too far away from Jeremiah, who doesn't even know he applied yet.

A day at the boardwalk

The next morning, Aunt Julia (Kyra Sedgwick) and Skye (Elsie Fisher), who goes by they/them, are already at the house, getting ready for the open house. Of course, there's a lot of tension between the family, but after the AC breaks thanks to Steven, Julia is forced to cancel and Conrad, Jeremiah, Belly, Taylor (Rain Spencer), Steven and Skye go to the boardwalk together.

A competition soon starts up between Conrad and Belly, which leads to them breaking into two teams: Belly, Skye and Taylor versus Conrad, Jeremiah and Steven.

The first battle is laser tag at the arcade, which the boys end up winning. Next up, Steven and Taylor go head to head in capture the flag, leading to another point for Steven's team and a surprise reunion with Cam Cameron (David Iacono). Skye also uses the opportunity to share a story with Conrad and Jeremiah about the last time the cousins saw each other, which included a fight between Julia and Susannah.

As for Belly and Conrad, they're continuing to compete, this time shooting some basketballs. With Conrad missing the final basket, Belly wins. When it's time to pick her prize, we flashback to the first time Belly had her heart broken. Conrad had asked to go to the boardwalk just the two of them, but it became clear that he came to see another girl. She leaves him to play the ring toss and when he comes back, he brings her a stuffed polar bear, which was the best prize they had.

When we return to the present day, we see they still have the same prize and Conrad suggests getting Junior Mint a friend, but Belly chooses the giraffe instead before announcing the next game is dancing.

This time, it's Jeremiah versus Skye dancing to "Side to Side" by Ariana Grande. With a win from Skye, the two teams are officially tied. Meanwhile, Conrad and Belly have a side bet: whoever loses has to ride the Tower of Terror.

The final competition is a race. While it is definitely close, the boys win and get their prize: candy, of course. Jeremiah doesn't hesitate to volunteer to ride the tower of terror with Belly, which leads to a realization for her: he is always there when she needs him. The two of them grab each other's hands right before the big drop and just like that, they did it.

Cam Cameron ends up going back to the house with everyone, but unfortunately, their fun is about to end very soon. When they get back, the entire beach house is empty and Susannah's magical touch is gone.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty release weekly on Prime Video with the finale streaming on Friday, August 18.