The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7 recap: Belly is ready for something real

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 episode 7, "Love Affair."

As we reach the penultimate episode of season 2, we find out if the beach house is truly gone for good. Additionally, the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) leaves us on a dramatic cliffhanger going into the finale.

Laurel and Julia team up

The morning after the party, Belly is woken by a worried and angry Laurel (Jackie Chung). It isn't long before the two begin to rehash what happened at Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) funeral. With tensions high, Belly expresses her anger, commenting that Susannah would never forgive her best friend for abandoning her boys. Laurel hits her and Belly runs out of the room. Both Jeremiah and Conrad saw what happened. Jeremiah follows Belly out to the beach.

He apologizes for what happened with her mom, but Belly only can say "everything's a mess." She brings up how she never knew about Conrad asking his brother for his blessing, but it's the last thing Jeremiah wants to talk about. He assures her they're not just fighting over her, there's much more to it. Belly promises there is nothing left between her and Conrad, but Jeremiah doesn’t completely believe her, knowing there will always be love there no matter what.

Conrad and Steven (Sean Kaufman) explain to Laurel that Julia (Kyra Sedgwick) is the one who removed all of Susannah's things. We find out Laurel knew about everything going on with the house because Susannah had discussed reaching out to her lawyers and Julia before she passed away. Unfortunately, things weren't worked out as she hoped. Steven shares his own frustration for his mother never warning them. When Belly gets back, Laurel apologizes and the mother and daughter finally have an overdue heart to heart.

Jackie Chung in The Summer I Turned Pretty (Image credit: Erika Doss/Prime Video)

Taylor (Rain Spencer) decides it's time for her to leave and give the family some much needed space. Steven gives her his car to drive home; it's clear the two of them are finally giving their relationship a real shot.

Julia gets back as everyone else is in the process of cleaning up. Laurel asks to speak with her outside. This conversation allows us to see more of Julia's side of the story, which includes the fact she had a ticket but couldn’t manage to get on the plane to visit her sister. With Laurel validating her feelings, Julia agrees to pull out of the sale. The next step is convincing Adam (Tom Everett Scott) to buy the house from Julia.

Outside, Conrad asks to talk to Belly about last night, but Belly tries to brush it off as a blur. He doesn't let her finish, telling her she was right and he should have never ended things between them the way he did. He thought he was doing the right thing for her, but it was obviously the opposite for both of them. He says he hates the thought of her looking back on the night they spent together at the house and regretting what they did. Belly reassures him while it hurts to think about that night, she doesn't regret it or any of the time they spent together because they did love each other. He adds that if he could go back and do things differently, he would. By the end, they agree to be friends.

Skye (Elsie Fisher) finds her mom to share that they had their first kiss, which Julia is so happy to hear, immediately asking to hear who it was. With everything else going on, it's such a sweet yet simple moment.

Adam arrives and the three adults quickly get into a disagreement on what to do next with the house. When he tells Laurel she doesn't have a vote, Conrad steps in to defend her. It's soon revealed Adam wants to let the house go because it's too hard to be here. After Jeremiah asks, Adam finally gives in and agrees to sell the Boston house to buy this one.

The opportunity allows Jeremiah and Conrad to talk after their big fight. Conrad apologizes for not realizing how his brother was feeling this whole time. They agree to talk going forward rather than fight, wanting to be there for each other. Conrad finally shares that he got into Stanford, explaining he didn’t say anything because he didn't want Jeremiah to feel deserted. When he says he isn't going, Jeremiah tells his brother that he can't give up on his dream school for him. However, in order to go, Conrad would need to pass his final, which is tomorrow. Jeremiah suggests an all-night study session, which Belly and Steven agree to stay and help with.

While Jeremiah and Steven are asleep, Belly and Conrad end up talking. When she's about to tell him that she is starting to have feelings for Jeremiah, she turns to see he's already fallen asleep.

The next morning, the four teens take a picture like they do every year. Before they leave, Steven asks Conrad if he's going to tell Belly how he feels. While he wants to, Conrad says he’s not sure if he should, but Steven still encourages him to do it. Before they leave, they all agree to come back to the house for the Fourth of July and the boys throw Belly in the pool for old times' sake, jumping in right after her.

A special tour at Finch College

Jeremiah and Belly drive down to Brown with Conrad. While he takes his final, they go to Finch. Knowing it's a possibility for Belly, Jeremiah takes her around. They discuss her wanting to get back into volleyball and the two of them possibly going to the same college. Once they get back to Brown, Belly asks if Jeremiah will ever give her a second chance. He says if he did he's not sure he can handle her changing her mind again.

She swears she wouldn't do that, that things are different now because they're not the same people they used to be. While she dreamed about being with Conrad, Belly wants something real now and that's Jeremiah. They kiss, but of course, that's exactly when Conrad comes out to meet them.

