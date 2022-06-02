Maryland: everything we know about the new Suranne Jones drama

Suranne Jones fans won't want to miss Maryland, a new ITV drama about a pair of sisters who've grown apart, but who learn to love and respect one another again through tragic events.

The BAFTA-winning star, who's recently appeared in hit shows Gentleman Jack and Vigil, co-wrote the series with Trollied creator Anne-Marie O'Connor and will also play a leading role. Here's everything we know about the series...

ITV have confirmed the series will begin filming later in 2022, so a 2023 release date seems likely, but we'll be sure to keep you informed when an official date is confirmed.

There's currently no news on whether the series will air in the US.

Maryland plot

An ITV press release reads...

"Maryland introduces us to the characters of Becca and her sister, Rosaline, who have forged ahead with family lives and careers, growing distant through time and circumstance. But when the body of an older woman is discovered at sunrise on Laxey Beach in the Isle of Man, it brings devastating news for the sisters.

"Each sister flies out to the Isle of Man to discover and repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, who they learn has been living a double life, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester, whilst creating another world for herself…Maryland. Confined on the island with each other, the sisters can’t escape the ripple effect of their mother’s secrets and lies."

Maryland cast

Suranne Jones will play "down-to-earth and Manchester born" Becca, but ITV haven't released anymore details about who else will be appearing in the three-part drama. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as there are any announcements.

Suranna Jones on Maryland

“I’m so excited to be working with Anne Marie on this project. We both immediately knew how we wanted this story to unfold and to have the support from ITV and Monumental Television to let us tell it in our own way has been a breath of fresh air.

"Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles. We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own.

“I love how complex sibling relationships can be and I’m thrilled we get to do it over 3 wonderful hours and not as a ‘side story’. Maryland is an uncomfortable, funny and sometimes difficult story with two sisters at its heart and we can’t wait to take our audience along for the ride.”

Meanwhile Anne Marie O'Connor, who created Sky comedy Trollied and has written and executive produced C4 comedy Hullraisers, added...

“I’m thrilled to be working with Suranne and Monumental on Maryland and for ITV to have given us the opportunity to write a character-led show, at the heart of which is a love story about two sisters. From the start, Suranne and I have wanted to tell a story about the roles that are ascribed to us in families - especially as women - and to look at the legacy of a woman who decided to step away from the traditional role but wasn't honest about her decision.”

Maryland trailer

There's no trailer for this one at the moment, but watch this space!