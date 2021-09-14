'Manhunt' Season 2: release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

Martin Clunes is on the case again in Manhunt Season 2.

Manhunt Season 2 will see Martin Clunes again play former London Metropolitan Police detective, DCI Colin Sutton.

It is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed drama Manhunt, which saw DCI Sutton track down serial killer Levi Bellfield.

This time DCI Sutton is on the trail of a rapist who terrorised the elderly women of South London for 17 years.

Manhunt proved a ratings hit, with a huge average audience of nine million viewers, so it’s no surprise that ITV ordered a sequel.

Martin Clunes says: "When the producers told me there was another case I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it because the first one had been so successful and I was worried that we would be essentially making a B-side! But they soon put me right and from the moment I read it I wanted to do it."

Here's everything we know about Manhunt Season 2, also known as Manhunt The Night Stalker...

Martin Clunes in the original Manhunt, which was a ratings smash.

Manhunt The Night Stalker will begin on Monday 20 September on ITV at 9pm. The series is four parts long and will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub.

What’s the plot of Manhunt season 2?

The drama stars Clunes as ex London Metropolitan Police detective DCI Colin Sutton. This time Sutton is on the hunt for a notorious serial rapist, whose 17 years of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear. The drama is based on the diaries of Sutton.

Executive producer Philippa Briathwaite said: “We are very pleased that ITV have given us the opportunity to dramatise another important case that Colin Sutton was involved in just before his retirement from the Force.

"This inquiry has a very different emphasis to the Bellfield case; the victims were elderly and the crimes were unsolved for many years. The drama explores how Colin came late to the inquiry and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous serial rapist off the streets.”

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill added: “I’m delighted that Martin Clunes will play DCI Colin Sutton once again, taking on a case that had gone unsolved for almost two decades. The team behind the first Manhunt — Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, along with Buffalo and Philippa Braithwaite — will make sure this is another compelling and respectful dramatisation of a truly shocking crime that affected so many families.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. We will update this story when there is one.

What else do we know?

Manhunt Season 2 is written by Ed Whitmore, who also penned the first series.