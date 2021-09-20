"We're talking about Manhunt season 3" says DCI Colin Sutton

The second series of Manhunt hits our screens this week, with DCI Colin Sutton on the hunt for a serial rapist who escaped justice for 17 years.

Delroy Grant attacked hundred of elderly women in South London between 1992 and 2009, with Manhunt: The Nightstalker telling the tale of the investigation that finally brought him to justice.

Martin Clunes won rave reviews for his starring role in 2019's first series, which followed DCI Colin Sutton's quest to catch serial killer Levi Bellfield.

The Doc Martin star was delighted to return to the role for this new four-part series, yet it might not be his last outing as real life detective.

Like the first series, ITV's follow-up was created by Ed Whitmore, who adapted Colin's actual case notes and diaries for the screen. The former detective is now retired and living in Suffolk after successfully leading 30 murder investigations for three different police forces over the course of his career, but acted as a consultant on both series and hinted there could be more on the way...

"I think there might be," said Colin when asked if there were more cases from his history that could make for good TV.

"I wasn't sure if we should come back and do another one after we did the first one. But Ed and I are thinking about it and we're talking about maybe doing a third. I have to say it's a possibility!"

DCI Colin Sutton is reportedly working on a third series with ITV (Image credit: ITV)

The show's writer Ed Whitmore seemed far more confident on the possibility of more series and when asked if he was writing another script at a recent press junket, he replied.

"100% yeah, absolutely," he explained. "As Colin says, we are talking about that right now and it's a possibility for sure."

Colin was involved in many high profile investigations during his career and recently teamed up with Sir Trevor McDonald to investigate whether Fred and Rose West could have murdered more people than the 12 women and girls they were convicted of killing.

"You should never close your mind to the human capacity to do evil things," says Colin. "There must be more victims, and there might be a lot more."

"If we look back at that area and that time, there was a spike of missing person reports in the Gloucester area, and a spike of attacks on young girls. I think there is information out there for us to find."