Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic — release date, exclusive interview, episode guide and everything we know

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic sees the actor explore some of the settlements across the 30 million square miles of the Atlantic Ocean.

After his previous travels to Isles in the Pacific, Australia and America, the three-part show, airing in the UK in May on ITV1, follows the Doc Martin star as he visits tropical paradises and stunning ice sheets to learn about the people, culture, history and wildlife of the Atlantic islands.

Here’s everything you need to know about Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic, including an exclusive interview with Martin Clunes…

Martin Clunes learns about the Tchiloli theatre in São Tomé. (Image credit: ITV)

The three-part series airs weekly from Friday, 2 May at 9 pm on ITV1.

It won’t be available as a box set on ITVX from the launch date, but each episode will be on the streaming site after it has aired.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic – episode guide

Episode One: São Tomé and Príncipe and the Bijagos Islands

Martin’s journey begins in the islands off the west coast of Africa, which are known for their flora and fauna. In São Tomé he learns about the legacy of the island’s colonial past and its links to slavery and speaks to local resident Eduarda, 90, about her experiences. Meanwhile, he watches Tchiloli theatre and meets sea turtles and the giant Obô Snail.

Then on Príncipe he finds out how the locals are dealing with a shortage of sand for building by recycling glass bottles, which are also used for jewellery. And on the Bijagos Islands, he encounters a crocodile in the Savannah and also chats to members of a local tribe.

Episode Two: Madeira and the Azores

The second leg finds Martin on the Portuguese island of Madeira, where he goes to a flower festival and learns about the local canal system, which is used to irrigate crops. He also undertakes a hair-raising trip with a rally car driver and takes a cable car to visit a vineyard that makes the famous Madeira wine.

On the Azores, he explores a tea plantation, while he finds out how the islands have swapped whale hunting for whale watching, and he races with a team of female rowers. He also samples a local stew cooked underground using steam vents caused by the islands’ volcanic activity.

Episode Three: The Faroe Islands and Greenland

As he heads to the chilly North Atlantic for the final episode, his first stop is the Faroe Islands where he helps to shear a sheep, spots Atlantic puffins and hears about the controversial mass whale kill known as the ‘Grind’. He also dons a dry suit to go diving for horse mussels and he hangs out with a Viking heavy metal group.

His journey then ends in Greenland, where he goes out on a boat to view the glaciers and he later explores the ice sheets that cover much of the island and hears about the impact of climate change. He also learns about the Inuit culture and chats to a man who is trying to help young people in Greenland to avoid loneliness and depression.

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic - is there a trailer?

Not yet, but if one is released we will pop it up here.

Martin Clunes experiences the icy landscapes of Greenland. (Image credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Atlantic – exclusive interview with Martin Clunes

What makes the Atlantic islands special? “I didn't know what to expect. The Atlantic’s not as big as the Pacific but you can go from pole to pole. Maybe the islands feel less exotic because we've got an Atlantic coast ourselves, but they’re all so different. Some have palm trees, but then in Greenland, nothing really grows. It’s an extraordinary variety.”

Is there anything you feel characterises the people living on these isles? “In the Pacific, they see the ocean as joining them, but in the Atlantic, it separates people. Historically, they've defended themselves from all comers, so there’s a sense of identity and they're defensive of their cultures.”

Your journey begins in the ‘African Galapagos’ on the Equator. How did you find that? “São Tomé and Príncipe have experienced the stain of colonialism, but the people are beautiful and they have bountiful nature. In São Tomé, I sampled palm wine – they shin up the trees to harvest the sap, and I watched their ‘tchiloli’ theatre, which was great although I didn't understand a lot! In Príncipe I learnt how they’re running out of sand for building, so they crush old bottles to make it. Then on the Bijagos Islands, watching a [coming-of-age tribal ritual] in the forest lit by firelight was amazing.”

You also go to Madeira and the Azores and then the Faroe Islands and Greenland. Were those islands quite a contrast? “Madeira’s a tourist destination but I don't think life there has been easy. Then the Azores have real oceanic significance and we saw what it meant to people who sail across the Atlantic and stop there. In the Faroes they’re resourceful, and the islands are joined up with tunnels. And Greenland was mind-blowing. I’ve never seen anything like it. Out of the hotel window, all I saw was icebergs.”

What wildlife did you enjoy seeing? “It was nice meeting a sea turtle when we went on a boat checking their health. And I released hatchlings. You wish them luck because everything wants to eat them! The giant Obô snails there were amazing too and produce just a few massive eggs at a time. And I saw sperm whales and Atlantic puffins.”