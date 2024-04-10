Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific – release date, locations and everything we know

Three years ago, the Doc Martin star's latest island-hopping TV travelogue, Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific, was cut short by the outbreak of COVID.

Now the 62-year-old actor and broadcaster is concluding his epic adventure in the planet’s largest ocean with a follow-up three-part series, in which he explores more of the history, landscape, wildlife and culture of this breathtakingly beautiful part of the world.

His journey starts in Papua New Guinea, the destination he was about to fly to in February 2020 before his plans unexpectedly changed.

Here's all about his new series including a chat with the man himself...

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific will air on ITV1 on Monday 15 April at 9 pm and will also be available on ITVX. In the US, the series is likely to head to BritBox.

Chat with Martin about his new series

What was it like returning to a series and a journey that was interrupted by COVID?

"This second part of my odyssey around the islands of the Pacific feels very different. I feel like I've gone deeper, and been more embedded in the islands."

Your first destination is the Trobriand Islands off New Guinea, where you stay in a tribal village. What was that like?

"They were so welcoming! There were no hotels on the island, so the villagers built houses for us all!"

Life there seems untouched by modernity. What did they make of your visit?

"They have a word for white people, ‘dim-dim’. And there were kids who'd never seen a white person, so we were a real novelty. I was famous for being white, rather than for being Doc Martin!"

Why did you choose that destination?

"I am a big fan of the Radio 4 programme, From Our Own Correspondent, and I’d heard someone talking about the fact that they settle tribal rows with cricket in the Trobriands. So I said: 'We have got to go there, and I got to play in a cricket match'’ I did manage to whack a few balls, but I was caught!"

You received some sad news while you were there, didn’t you?

"Yes, I got a text message from my daughter, Emily, to say the Queen had died. The following morning I told the chief of our village and, slowly throughout the day, chiefs and elders from other villages came to pay their respects and offer their condolences. That was really moving."

From there you go to the Philippines capital Manila, the world’s most densely populated city! How was that?

"Manila was crazy, and I cycled through it on a bamboo bike during rush hour! We also filmed the Chocolate Hills, a world heritage site in Bohol. They are a range of beautiful conical hills, and when the grass dies they go brown, and look like they are made of chocolate! "

(Image credit: ITV)

You also tried your hand at planting rice. How did you get on?

"I joined a family planting rice in paddy fields in Bang-an in the Philippines in the most beautiful spot, with ancient terracing. I didn't quite have the aplomb at planting that they had. I think that’s why they were giggling!"

What were the wildlife highlights of your trip?

"We went kayaking at twilight on the Abatan river, surrounded by fireflies, which was amazing. I also dived the most beautiful reef in Palau, a real diver’s Mecca. And for episode three, in Micronesia, we were lucky enough to film the elusive dugong [a manatee-like marine mammal]. In the bar the night before, everyone laughed and said: ‘You won't see any!’ But we did!"

How do you see your role as presenter of these travel shows?

"I don't have any expertise, so I can't do what David Attenborough does and talk to the camera and tell you something. All I have to offer is ignorance! "

When was your first trip to an island?

"When we were tiny, my dad, who died when I was eight, bought a pig shed and a little bit of land in Majorca. We would go out there during summer holidays and swim in the Mediterranean, eat food and have our blond hair ruffled, because we were a novelty to the locals!"

What is the special appeal of islands?

"I've always said there’s an allure to an island. If you took two lakes, and one had an island in the middle of it, that would be the most interesting one, wouldn't it?"

What do you miss when you’re away filming?

"I miss my horses and my dogs. Actually, I should have said my family! But that goes without saying. My daughter Emily is at university now, but she used to come on trips with me when she was little. And of course I miss my wife, [TV and film producer] Philippa."

Do you prefer appearing on camera as yourself or in a role?

"The two complement each other. But doing this I don't have to wear a costume and makeup or learn any lines!"

What are your travel essentials?

"A kettle. I'm a tea junkie."

You’re going to be in an upcoming drama series called Out There. What can you tell us about it?

"I play a farmer whose wife died a couple of years ago, and is living with his teenage son, who has his own problems. It’s quite scary!"

What’s your next travel show going to be about?

"I'm doing the islands of the Atlantic! The first trip will be to some islands off the west coast of Africa."

What was your takeaway from these latest trips?

"Despite what seems like the world's intention to turn us into one gigantic homogenous community, I am happy to report that the customs, traditions, and way of life on these islands are very much alive and well. But in the face of rising sea levels and climate change, it's now up to all of us to ensure that these tiny island communities are allowed to survive."

What happens in each episode of Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific?

Episode one: Papua New Guinea

With 600 islands to choose from in this island nation near Australia, Martin sets off from the capital Port Moresby to visit the Trobriand Islands, which were largely unknown until the early 20th century. From there he heads to New Britain, whose spectacular volcanoes have literally shaped the island, and Gilibwa, where subsistence fishermen face rising sea levels.

Episode two: The Philippines

In one of the world's largest archipelagos, with more than 7,000 islands, Martin explores the densely populated capital, Manila, by bicycle and Jeepster [a converted US military jeep]. In the spectacular mountains of Luzon Island, he helps plant rice in the paddy fields, before tracking down the Philippine Tarsier, one of 52,000 species of plants and animals in this biodiversity hotspot.

Episode three: Guam

One of the 2,000 islands of Micronesia in the Western Pacific, Guam is home to a huge military base and the endangered Ko’Ko bird, whose eggs are predated by invasive species the brown tree snake. From there Martin travels to Palau, the ‘jewel of Micronesia’, where he dives a spectacular reef, and manages to track down the elusive dugong.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.