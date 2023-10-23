Three Little Birds fans fret over character's fate after cruel passport twist

Three Little Birds viewers are worried about what's in store for one of core trio....

Three Little Birds has garnered some high praise from viewers who tuned into the first episode of Sir Lenny Henry's new Windrush drama. But there's one moment in particular that has shocked a few fans at home.

If you're not familiar with the series, Three Little Birds is set in 1957 and it follows three women from Jamaica —Leah (Rochelle Neil), Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber), and Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) — as they board a ship-bound for Britain.

When they arrive, the trio quickly find life in their new home is nowhere near what they were originally promised. Nevertheless, they remain determined to face the prejudices and challenges of staying in the country and trying to build a new life.

The twist that shocked came in Chantrelle's story. She wanted to head to England to become a movie star, but she's landed a job as a live-in nanny with an apparently respectable family near the famous film studio in Borehamwood.

Unfortunately, she didn't seem to spot when Ernest (Arthur Darvill), the head of the household pocketed her passport after he asked to see it upon her arrival at the house. Since Leah and Hosanna continued on to Dudley at the end of the episode, this cruel move could keep her isolated at his home, with no one to turn to for help. What's in store for Chantrelle?!

Ernest is up to no good... (Image credit: Banijay/ITV)

Chantrelle might not have spotted Ernest's move, but fans at home definitely did, and they were quick to call him out online. What could he be up to?!

Can we circle back to him pocketing 👏🏻 her 👏🏻 passport 👏🏻 please #threelittlebirdsOctober 22, 2023 See more

Why did he take Chantrelles passport like that?! #threelittlebirdsOctober 22, 2023 See more

Why did he take her passport #threelittlebirdsOctober 22, 2023 See more

Elsewhere, viewers were heaping praise on Three Little Birds' first episode. One fan labeled it "superb" drama, whilst a second said they were "loving it", and a third even reached out to congratulate the main cast after "loving" the season premiere. And they were far from the only viewers who had great things to say about the show, too.

That was superb 👏October 22, 2023 See more

Watching #ThreeLittleBirds and loving it was wary that the accents might have flopped but it's all good. Chanterelle is definitely from my maternal side of the family and she even looks like one of my cousins from south London.Compelling watch 🙌🏾October 22, 2023 See more

@CaitSinclair98 @LennyHenry @RattyBurvil @RochelleNeil @Amybhayes #yazminBelo @CoomberSaffron @PENFOLD1P hello, loved tonight’s #ThreeLittleBirds premiere, great stuff from you, can’t wait to see what’s coming up xOctober 22, 2023 See more

Thanks @ITV 😁 for a night of fab TV drama! #ThreeLittleBirds #SixFourOctober 22, 2023 See more

This was a great show...I highly recommend it if you havnt seen it. 🙏😊#ThreeLittleBirds https://t.co/r5WuGETVS0October 22, 2023 See more

Three Little Birds continues at 8 pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023, on ITV1. If you'd prefer to binge it in one go, you can stream all six episodes of the series on ITVX right now.

Viewers outside the UK can find the series on BritBox. And if you're looking for more series to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best ITV dramas you should be watching right now.