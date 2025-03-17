The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 recap: Belinda's in grave danger, but who wants her dead?

The White Lotus season 3 sees a new batch of ultra-wealthy guests heading to a luxury hotel on the sunny shores of Koh Samui in Thailand.

But, once again, they're about to see their trip of a lifetime descend into a living nightmare as the series opens with a flash forward where we see at least one character meet a grisly end.

The holidaymakers this time include successful businessman Timothy and his family, while actor Jaclyn has brought her two best friends to the resort for a much-needed girls' catch-up. Then there is free spirit Chelsea, who arrives with her tetchy boyfriend Rick. But as each resort guest finds their holiday thrown off course, who will make it home from the vacation in one piece?

Here is everything that happens in The White Lotus season 3 episode 5...

The fifth episode picks up right where the fourth ended, with Gaitok realizing someone has taken the gun from his security hut. He searches everywhere and then has the idea to watch the CCTV to see who took it, and it doesn't take long to work out it was Tim.

Meanwhile, Tim is at dinner with his wife, Victoria and daughter Piper, but as Piper tries to tell them she has decided to come and live in Thailand at the meditation center when she graduates, Tim's mind is totally consumed with the fact he has lost all his money and it heading for jail. Victoria and Tim are shocked to learn there is no thesis and that Piper asked to come to Thailand under false pretenses. While Tim is quietly confused, Victoria is fuming and tells her daughter she can't be a Buddhist as she comes from a Christian family.

Meanwhile, Gaitok is looking for Tim to try and get the gun back, but hotel manager Fabian catches him in the restaurant and asks why he isn't in the security booth. He lies and says he is there to watch Mook's evening performance, so Fabian says he can stay for a few minutes but then must get back.

On Chloe's boat, the gang is heading to the full moon party and Saxon is still on a mission to get his little brother to lose his virginity. He thinks Chloe will be the right woman for Lachlan, while he is going to try his luck with Chelsea. Meanwhile, inside the boat, the women are talking about the brothers and Chloe seems to have a soft spot for Lachlan, while Chelsea admits she is a romantic at heart and would never cheat on Rick.

Speaking of Rick, he has landed in Bangkok and is on a mission to find Khun Jim Hollinger (Sritala's husband) - after his mother told him on her deathbed that he was the one who killed Rick's father.

In town Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn are getting to know Valentin and his friends. There is plenty of flirting going on and when Valentin asks Laurie to dance she happily says yes. They all have fun as they down shots and Laurie is on a mission to get as drunk as she possibly can.

Fabian corners Belinda and asks if she is enjoying her exchange. She says she is and he tells her that one of his regulars has been asking after her. She knows he means Gary (or Greg as we know him) and she is rattled when Fabian tells her how much information about her he has given Gary. She ponders on what he has told her and later returns to see Fabian and tells him everything about Gary, admitting she doesn't know what to do. She tells him that Gary is dangerous and they have to call the police, but he admits he is having trouble following her story and she could be mistaken. She is stunned when he says they shouldn't be speculating about guests and that she should focus on her job.

Meanwhile, Victoria is still trying to get her head around the fact Piper wants to spend a year at a monastery, and takes Tim's silence about the whole thing as shock over the news, not realizing he has much bigger problems on his mind.

As Tim excuses himself to go to the bathroom, Gaitok follows him and asks if he has the gun. Tim denies all knowledge and walks off. Back in their room, Victoria tells Piper they are going to the monastery the next day to meet the people who run it, as she is worried it is a sex cult. Piper is incredulous over her mum's sheltered opinions and wonders why Tim doesn't seem bothered by her news.

In Bangkok, Rick is in a fancy hotel where he meets an old friend while Chelsea tries to call him from the full moon party but he doesn't answer. He is shocked when his friend orders a camomile tea at the bar and explains he has found religion and has been sober for 10 months. His friend brings him a bag, telling him inside is what he asked for... and he hopes he knows how to use it.

At the party Chloe buys drugs, but Saxon says he doesn't take drugs and refuses, while Lachlan grabs one and downs it. Saxon is shocked and tells him he needs to be on his A-game tonight if he wants to sleep with Chloe. In the end Chloe, Lachlan and Chelsea bully Saxon into taking the pill.

At the nightclub, Laurie, Jaclyn and Kate feel awkward when a woman comes over with her friends and starts arguing with one of Valentin's friends about the fact he has been dancing with other women. They decide to leave and continue their drinking at the villa, inviting Valentin and his friends to join them. Laurie and Jaclyn are keen, but Kate is adamant it isn't a good idea and she just wants to go to bed.

At the hotel, everyone gets in the pool apart from Kate, and soon more drinks are flowing and everyone is having a great time.

In contrast, Piper is in her room meditating, while her parents go to bed, and Victoria talks about how one thing can happen that changes your life forever, meaning Piper's decision to move to the meditation center, but Tim is thinking about the fact he has lost their fortune and is heading for jail.

Belinda is terrified that Gary will try and silence her after she recognized him and tells Pornchai about it over a drink in her room. He is much more understanding about it than Fabian and tells her he will stay with her tonight to keep her safe. Belinda is terrified when she hears the noise again in her room, but when Pornchai investigates, it isn't Gary - it is a huge lizard hiding behind her wardrobe.

In Bangkok, Rick's friend tells him about how he moved to Thailand becasue he liked the women, and he was out of control, partying and taking home a different woman every night. But then he realized that this life couldn't continue and he wondered if he was obsessed with women because he wanted to be one. Rick is speechless as his friend goes on to explain how his obsession with women was what made him turn to Buddhism, and that being sober is easy, but being celibate is the hard bit. As they part ways, Rick asks his friend to keep the following night free for him as he needs his help with something. His friend says he owes him, so will do as he has asked.

At their villa, Kate is trying to get rid of Valentin and his friends as the party winds down... but Laurie is disappointed when they leave. Everyone heads to bed, but once they are asleep, Jaclyn gets a text from Valentin and he is at the door to the villa. She goes to find him and sneaks him into her bedroom.

In Belinda's room, she is awkward as Pornchai asks which bed he should sleep in after promising to stay over and protect her, but soon they are kissing and the bed situation is forgotten.

As Chelsea, Saxon, Chloe and Lachlan get back to the boat after the full moon party, it is almost getting light. Chloe has set her sights on Lachlan and tells Chelsea that if Gary found out she had slept with someone else, he would kill her, and she truly believes he is capable of murder.

Back in Bangkok, Rick looks in the bag that his friend gave him and takes out a gun. He calls Chelsea back but she is on the boat, doing kissing dares with her friends.

Back in Tim and Victoria's villa, Tim has the gun and is writing a suicide note to his family. As his sons party on the boat, Tim is about to take his own life and just as he is about to pull the trigger Victoria comes out to find him and asks what he is doing. He hides the gun and she asks what is wrong but he fobs her off about not being able to sleep so she goes back to bed. Once she has gone, Tim prays, asking god to show him the way and tell him what to do.

The White Lotus season 3 airs in the US on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and Max. In the UK new episodes land on Sky Atlantic and NOW every Monday.