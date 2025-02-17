White Lotus season 3 episode 1 recap: guests arrive in Thailand, but a grim death is just around the corner

(Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

The White Lotus season 3 sees a new batch of ultra-wealthy guests heading to a luxury hotel on the sunny shores of Koh Samui in Thailand. But, once again, they're about to see their trip of a lifetime descend into a living nightmare as the series opens with a flash forward where we see at least one character meet a grisly end.

The holidaymakers this time around include successful businessman Timothy and his family, while actor Jaclyn has brought her two best friends to the resort for a much-needed girls' catch-up. Then there is free spirit Chelsea, who arrives with her tetchy boyfriend Rick. But as each respot guest finds their holiday thrown off course, who will make it home from the vacation in one piece?

Here is everything that happens in The White Lotus season 3 epsiode 1...

The first episode opens with a hotel guest called Zion sitting on a dock overlooking a tranquil lake, taking a meditation class with spa employee, Amrita. But, as they are trying to focus on their breathing, gunshots go off in the distance and soon panic sets in as a bullet comes through the window of the retreat. Zion worries that his mum is out in the resort somewhere and as Amrita runs to safety, he gets in the lake to swim to the other side to get a closer look at what is happening. But as he prays his mum is okay a body comes floating past him in the water and he flees.

The episode then goes back in time to a week earlier and we see Belinda, the spa manager from season 1, on a boat in the middle of the ocean. On the same boat are the other new guests for the hotel and they are already arguing as Rick lights a cigarette and no one is happy about him smoking.

Lachlan, Piper and Saxon are shocked to hear there is no wifi at the hotel. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

As the boat comes into the bay, the resort staff are there to welcome their guests, including Fabian, who is the hotel manager. First up is Chelsea and Rick, who are a couple that appear to be like chalk and cheese. Chelsea takes an instant shine to Mook, who is part of the White Lotus Resort staff, while Rick looks like he would rather be anywhere else but with his girlfriend.

Then the Ratliff family are welcomed next - mum and dad - Victoria and Timothy - and their kids, Saxon, the eldest, and then daughter Piper and their youngest, Lochlan. Resort staff member Pam welcomes them (played by Morgana O'Reilly who Neighbours fans will remember as Ramsay Street's Naomi Canning) and she encourages them to leave the phones in a bag that she will lock in a safe so they can have a restful vacation with no distractions. Of course, no one wants to part with their phones and they're outraged when she says there is no wifi.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rick is hiding something from girlfriend Chelsea. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Finally comes Jaclyn who is well known to the hotel owner, Sritala, as she is a famous actress. Jaclyn is with her friends Kate and Laurie who she has known for years. They are introduced to Valentin, who is a health mentor and very handsome, which doesn't go unnoticed by the women.

Belinda is then welcomed to the resort by Pornchai, who works at the hotel spa and she says she can't wait to start working and learn on the job.

As Rick and Chelsea settle into their room, Chelsea tries to encourage Rick to get a facial at the spa as someone at the airport thought he was her dad. He clearly finds her irritating and tells her no. But while Chelsea is there for a good time, it seems Rick has business to attend to, which he has absolutely no intention of talking about with his girlfriend.

Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn have come to the resort for a girls' holiday. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Kate, Jaclyn, and Laurie settle into their rooms and talk about how happy they are to be away together after so many years of being friends. Kate tells Jaclyn that she looks amazing and while they are complimenting one another, it seems some underlying rivalry or jealousy is going on.

Belinda is driven to the spa and welcomed by the staff there - they are all keen to share their wellness knowledge with her and she is happy until she gets freaked out by a huge lizard on the path in front of her. Pornchai tells her she will get used to the wildlife and helps her get settled in. She is thrilled with her room, especially as there are two beds because her son is coming to stay once he has finished his exams and we learn her son is Zion from the opening flashforward scene.

Belinda has come to Thailand to further her career. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

At the resort entrance Mook thanks Gaitok, the resort's security guard, for a lift into work that morning, and as they chat it is clear that he likes her. Meanwhile, Saxon is at the pool when he spots Chelsea sunbathing and tries to get her attention by towling himself off nearby, while elsewhere his younger siblings go to check out a local temple so that Piper can start her thesis that she is writing.

At dinner that evening Chelsea is amused when Rick complains that there is only healthy food on the menu, but he is soon distracted by hotel owner Sritala going to talk to Kate, Jaclyn and Laurie - and it turns out Sritala's husband, an American called Jim Hollinger, who she co-owns the hotel with, is who he wants to talk to.

Timothy gets a call from a reporter at The Wall Street Journal who is running a story on someone he used to work with. He is spooked when they ask questions and doesn't want to talk, so he uses the fact he is on vacation with his family as an excuse and hangs up.

Timothy is keeping secrets from his wife, Victoria. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Later Rick does some research on Jim and it is clear he needs to talk to him desperately... but Chelsea isn't happy about being left to have dinner on her own and sits and has cocktails at the bar instead. She meets someone called Chloe and they bond over how much they hate their boyfriends and decide to get drunk together.

Meanwhile, Kate and Jaclyn heap praise on one another, telling each other how amazing they are, and it seems Laurie is feeling a little left out. They try and include her, but she claims the jetlag is catching up with her and she heads off to bed, taking her wine with her. From her room, she can see Kate and Jaclyn still talking at the table and she cries alone in her room.

At the end of the epsiode, Timothy and Victoria are in their room and Timothy is complaining to his wife about Rick, saying he doesn't like him. Victoria says that he is just jealous of Timothy and his beautiful family, but Timothy seems to have something on his mind that he isn't sharing with Victoria.

What is he hiding from his wife and kids?

The White Lotus season 3 airs in the US on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and Max. In the UK new episodes land on Sky Atlantic and NOW every Monday.