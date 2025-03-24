The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 recap: what happened between Saxon and Lachlan at the full moon party?

The White Lotus season 3 sees a new batch of ultra-wealthy guests heading to a luxury hotel on the sunny shores of Koh Samui in Thailand.

But, once again, they're about to see their trip of a lifetime descend into a living nightmare as the series opened with a flash forward where we see at least one character meet a grisly end.

The holidaymakers this time include successful businessman Timothy and his family, while actor Jaclyn has brought her two best friends to the resort for a much-needed girls' catch-up. Then there is free spirit Chelsea, who arrives with her tetchy boyfriend Rick. But as each resort guest finds their holiday thrown off course, who will make it home from the vacation in one piece?

Here is everything that happens in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6...

The sixth episode opens with Tim standing in his hotel apartment in the early morning with a gun in his hand. He takes the gun and shoots himself in the head. Victoria wakes when she hears the gunshot and finds him dead on the floor and her screaming wakes Piper, who comes in and finds her dad on the floor and her mum covered in his blood. Thankfully it is all just in Tim's imagination as he sits and contemplates taking his own life, and he is very much still alive. Instead, he puts the gun in a dresser drawer and takes some more of Victoria's medication, before getting into bed beside her. Victoria thinks he is unable to sleep becasue he is thinking about Piper moving to a Thai meditation centre, oblivious to the utter turmoil he is going through over his money laundering.

Over at Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn's suite, Kate is taking an early morning phone call when she sees Valentin sneaking out of Jaclyn's room.

On the boat, it's the morning after the night before for Saxon, who is having flashbacks about the evening before and we see that Lachlan lost his virginity to Chloe - and that she also slept with Saxon, too.

In Belinda's room, she and Pornchai are waking up after spending the night together just as her son, Zion, arrives early from his flight and catches them in bed together. Zion finds the whole thing funny and gives his mom a minute to get decent.

Gaitok arrives at work and panics when his boss tells him they should go to the shooting range today to learn how to use the new gun. He pretends he doesn't know the gun is missing and agrees to meet his boss at the end of his shift.

Gaitok has got himself into a pickle with the new gun. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Chloe has an argument with Gary on the phone, he is cross that she took the boat and accuses her of hooking up with someone else. After hanging up, she admits to Chelsea that she slept with both brothers and needs to bribe the deckhands so that they don't tell Gary what she has been up to.

Chelsea calls Rick and she asks if he went out the night before, but he tells her the friend he met up with, Frank, is sober so it wasn't a very eventful night. Meanwhile, Saxon is looking full of regret after the night before as he remembers enjoying watching Lachlan having sex with Chloe - revisiting the incest theme that the show has been hinting at since the beginning of the season. Lachlan admits that he can't remember a thing that happened, but Saxon remembers too much and has to rush to be sick after flashbacks of kissing his brother.

At breakfast, Kate tells Laurie about Valentin sneaking out of Jaclyn's room and Laurie is clearly upset by the whole thing, although she pretends not to be. Jaclyn is in her room talking to her boyfriend on the phone, while Kate tells Laurie she's sorry she told her and she thought she would find the whole thing funny. Laurie tries to pretend she isn't bothered as Valentin comes up to the table and asks how they are both feeling and the atmosphere is awkward.

Zion has arrived to see his mom. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Belinda and Zion have breakfast and he is laughing about his mom hooking up with Pornchai. As they talk Fabian comes to see if Belinda is feeling better about things today, meaning Gary, and she says no. He invites her to come and watch him sing at the restaurant that evening, and she says she will try to be there.

Saxon and Lachlan arrive back at the hotel after their epic night of partying - both looking worse for wear. Victoria says that she, Tim and Piper are going to the meditation centre as they want to check it isn't a cult, and Piper begs Lachlan to come too so he can be on her side. He heads off to get changed and Saxon, head full of last night, can't look him straight in the eye.

As Chloe gets home, Gary gives her the cold shoulder and asks which of the brothers she slept with. She denies it and he tells her to invite them over that evening. She asks if it is a party and he just says 'I need to deal with something, and I need your help.'

Belinda goes to work and sees Pornchai, he apologizes for making things awkward with her son, but she tells him she wanted him to say and is glad he did. Pornchai says he remembers her saying she has always dreamed of opening her own spa and he asks if she would like to go into business together. She agrees to talk about it later and seems happy with where things are going.

In Bangkok, Rick meets Sritala Hollinger and she asks where his movie producer friend is. He fobs her off, telling her that he likes her but wants to meet her at her house instead of a restaurant and she agrees but tells Rick that her husband is at her house and he isn't well, which is music to his ears.

Piper takes her family to the meditation centre. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

At the meditation centre, Piper meets the Buddhist monk whose books she has been reading, and she is honoured to be in his presence. She asks him to meet with her parents as she thinks he can answer their questions better than she can, but when she goes to get them, only Tim can be found, as - much to Piper's horror - Victoria is wandering around the centre trying to find out if the place is a cult.

Back at the hotel, Gaitok is trying to get into Tim's suite so that he can find the gun when Mook catches up with him. She asks if they are still on for their date that night, but he says he has to go to the shooting range with Pee Lek first, and she is impressed when he tells her they have given him a gun - he just keeps the fact he has lost it to himself!

Meanwhile, Saxon finds Chelsea at the pool and she asks why he seems freaked out. He covers up his whole attraction to Lachlan and tells her he doesn't understand why she wouldn't hook up with him the night before. She says it is becasue she has a boyfriend, Rick is her soulmate and tells Saxon that he is soulless, which leaves him quiet for once.

Tim meets with the Buddhist monk and says he doesn't understand why Piper would want to come and live at the meditation centre. After asking questions about Piper, Tim asks the monk what he thinks happens when you die. The monk gives a beautiful speech about death being a welcome return and like coming home, and it is clear that Tim is given lots to think about.

Things are frosty between Jaclyn, Kate and Laurie. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

At the pool, Laurie confronts Jaclyn about sleeping with Valentin and she denies anything happened, which only infuriates Laurie more. Kate tries to keep the peace, but their argument escalates and Laurie says this proves people don't change and they are still the same as they were in 10th grade.

While they're out, Gaitok breaks into Tim and Victoria's suite and looks for the gun, while back at the meditation centre Tim tells Victoria that he likes the monk and thinks the centre is genuine. Victoria says she has done a tour of the centre and the living conditions are grim, and - convinced that Piper will hate it - she tells her daughter that if she sleeps there for one night and still wants to spend a year there afterwards, she will support her decision. Piper can't believe her luck and goes to ask if they have a room, while Lachlan tells her he will stay with her and she's grateful.

Rick meets with his friend, Frank, in Bangkok again and asks if he will help him get revenge on Jim. He says no becasue he is trying to live a different life in Thailand, and that Rick is clearly going to kill Jim. Rick denies that is his plan, despite asking Frank for the gun.

Meanwhile, Gaitok finds the dresser that Tim hid the gun in and is awash with relief as he puts it in his pocket and sneaks out of their room just as they are returning. Back at the security gate, Pee Lek is looking for the gun, but Gaitok covers and claims he had it with him the whole time.

In their suite, Tim and Victoria are arguing about the fact Tim is encouraging Piper's dream of moving to the meditation centre and he says he thinks it will be good for her to learn to live without all their money. Victoria is angry and tells Tim that she couldn't cope if they lost their fortune, admitting that she wouldn't see a reason for living if they didn't have money, not realising that they have already lost it all.

Chloe reminds Saxon of what happened the night before. (Image credit: Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.)

Chloe finds Chelsea and Saxon at the pool and tells them Gary wants them to come for dinner that night at the house, and that he knows that she and Saxon slept together. Saxon says that he doesn't want to go if Gary knows what happened the night before, and Chelsea suggests maybe Gary likes the idea of a threesome. Saxon says he only has threesomes with two women, and not another man, and Chloe reminds him that the night before he made out with his own brother. Saxon claims that was a joke and they made them do it, to which Chloe says she didn't get his brother to jerk him off. Saxon is horrified and says he doesn't remember, but she does, and it happened. He is sickened once again by the whole thing, blames the drugs Chloe bought and makes a hasty exit back to his room.

Meanwhile, Lachlan is at the meditation centre with Piper and they are doing some group meditation together. As he tries to clear his mind, memories of the night before come back to him, and he remembers what happened with Saxon and is horrified.

On her way back to her room after work, Belinda is terrified when Gary seems to appear from nowhere and invites her to dinner at his house that night. She makes excuses, but he is very insistent and tells her she is welcome at his place any time. When she gets back to the room, she finds Zion in the pool and he can tell something is wrong.

Back in his room, Tim is thinking that he now not only has to take his own life but also kill Victoria after she said that she couldn't see the point in carrying on if they lost all their money. Tim is thinking about shooting Vicotira when Saxon gets home and jogs him out of his trance. Saxon tells his dad about the dinner party they have been invited to at Gary's and Tim agrees to go.

In Bangkok, Frank and Rick arrive at Sritala and Jim's house. There are bodyguards who meet them at the gate, and soon Sritala welcomes them inside. But while Frank pretends to be a movie producer, Rick is left frozen to the spot when he finally comes face to face with Jim, the man he thinks murdered his father.

The White Lotus season 3 airs in the US on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and Max. In the UK new episodes land on Sky Atlantic and NOW every Monday.