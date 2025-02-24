White Lotus season 3 episode 2 recap: a masked gunman storms the resort, but who finds their life in danger?

The White Lotus season 3 sees a new batch of ultra-wealthy guests heading to a luxury hotel on the sunny shores of Koh Samui in Thailand.

But, once again, they're about to see their trip of a lifetime descend into a living nightmare as the series opens with a flash forward where we see at least one character meet a grisly end.

The holidaymakers this time around include successful businessman Timothy and his family, while actor Jaclyn has brought her two best friends to the resort for a much-needed girls' catch-up. Then there is free spirit Chelsea, who arrives with her tetchy boyfriend Rick. But as each respot guest finds their holiday thrown off course, who will make it home from the vacation in one piece?

Here is everything that happens in The White Lotus season 3 epsiode 2...

The second episode opens on the same night that episode 1 ended, with Kate and Jaclyn sitting chatting after dinner about Laurie and how much her divorce must have hurt her and her daughter, Ellie. Kate talks about how Ellie has been thrown out of two schools for hitting and throwing furniture, Kate thinks it is because Laurie raised her daughter in New York.

They then talk about how Laurie has always been defined by her career, but Jaclyn points out that Laurie never got that promotion to partner that she talked about and they talk like they are sympathetic, but the underlying tone of their conversation is judgemental and mean.

The women talk about how she looks tired and defeated, despite the fact they both said to her face that she looks great, and then they judge her on her drinking and talk about how much wine she had with dinner. As they are talking, Laurie scares them by banging on the door, and as soon as they let her in they say they were just talking about how great she looks and how they can't wait to spend the week together.

The next morning as everyone gets up after their first night at The White Lotus Resort, Belinda gets ready for her first day learning on the job, while Gaitok asks Mook if she will have lunch with him as he has something important to talk to her about.

At breakfast, Kate corners Victoria who is eating with her family, and tells her that she recognizes her from somewhere and it turns out they went to a baby shower for their mutual friend, Claire, years ago. Victoria is rude and clearly doesn't remember Kate, and the whole conversation is awkward.

When Kate leaves, Victoria's son, Lochlan, tells her she was rude but she doesn't seem to care. Elsewhere, Mook comes to see Chelsea and Rick and goes through their treatments at the spa that morning. Chelsea is looking forward to her massage, while Rick is annoyed she has booked him in for a stress-reducing meditation treatment that he tells her he won't be going to. She reveals that she made a new friend at the bar the previous night and she has asked them to finner, and Chelsea tells Rick she accepted the invitation, which he's cross about. Chelsea tells Rick he will get on with Chloe's boyfriend becasue they have a lot in common, like the fact they are both old and going bald.

Valentin, the health mentor, comes to see Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn and tells them he is looking forward to working with them all - Kate and Jaclyn joke that Laurie needs to flirt with him as she is the only single one between them.

At the spa, the Ratliff family gets their individual relaxation schedules, but Timothy just wants to go to the gym. Meanwhile, Belinda talks with Pornchai from the spa and they agree to give each other their signature treatment and then they can compare notes afterward.

As his family has their treatments, Timothy calls his assistant at home and she says that she hasn't heard from his colleague that he was trying to get hold of, but that someone from the Washington Post was trying to get hold of him, meaning a second newspaper is after an interview.

As Chelsea has her massage, which she talks all the way through, Rick goes for his stress-relieving session with spa worker, Amrita. She asks him about his stress levels and he says he has always been stressed even when he was a child becasue his father was murdered and his mother was a drug addict who overdosed when he was 10.

Gaitok tells Mook over lunch that he likes her, that they are from the same town and her brothers even like him. He asks her on a date, but it seems she doesn't feel the same way, becasue she jokes about the date, telling him to stop acting weird and to just eat his lunch.

Over lunch, Chelsea asks Rick how his session with Amrita was but he fobs her off and says there is no way he is going back for another session. Chloe comes to the table to see if Chelsea wants to hang out together, and Chelsea makes excuses for why Rick is so rude and walks off with her new friend.

At the beach, Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn are hanging out and Jaclyn asks Laurie how her session with Valentin went. She tells her friends that he told her she had the stats of a woman half her age, and Jaclyn says he said the same thing to her... it then gets competitive between the women about who got what readings for hydration and fat levels before talk turns to Jaclyn and her new husband, who she says she is addicted to. Laurie, who is divorced, says that she has only been married a year, so give it time, and the conversation turns awkward and sour.

Chelsea and Chloe complain to one another about their rude boyfriends and Chloe says she has Gary's credit card and they should go to the resort shop and spend his money.

Lachlan and Piper are sitting on hammocks in the sea when Lachlan tells his sister that their older brother Saxon, who is obsessed with the opposite sex, says that Piper has never slept with anyone, which is weird, becasue she is hot. Piper is horrified that her brother is talking about her like that and swims off, disgusted.

At the front gate, Valentin arrives on a motorbike and distracts Gaitok with talk about a fight that he is going to that weekend and asking if he would like a ticket. As they are talking, a black car drives into the resort, and a man jumps out with a mask on and his hood up... he storms into the resort shop and gets out a gun, pointing it at Chelsea who is shopping with Chloe. He smashes the jewelry cases open and takes out the necklaces and stuffs them into his backpack. He then runs out of the shop and back into the car, which drives towards the gate... he gets out and forces the barrier, but Gaitok tries to stop him. However, they end up in a fight and Gaitok is knocked out. The car speeds off and later the police and an ambulance arrive to take statements and check Gaitok over, while Chelsea struggles with being held at gunpoint.

Mook comes to see Gaitok to make sure he is okay - she says he is very brave and she was worried about him, which he likes and we see an attraction between them both.

At dinner, Chloe is miffed about missing seeing the thief as she was in the changing room, but Chelsea tells her that she almost died and she was lucky to miss it. Rick seems pleased that as a result of Chelsea being caught up in the robbery they have got their room for free for the duration of their stay, but things are awkward when Chloe's boyfriend, Gary, doesn't say much. They end up talking about work, but neither of the men gives away what they do, both claiming their careers cover 'this and that'. While they are talking, Belinda sees Gary from afar, and it looks like she might recognize him from somewhere - while she seems to struggle to place him, we know it is Greg from seasons 1 and 2, who was married to Jennifer Coolidge's character, Tanya.

As people finish dinner the evening entertainment begins and hotel owner, Sritala, sings as her staff dance - but while everyone enjoys the show, Rick is fixated on Sritala, clearly still determined to somehow speak to her husband. Later, he overhears Sritala telling Jaclyn that she is going to Bangkok the next day becasue her husband has just got out of hospital there.

Timothy finally gets through to his colleague, Kenny, at home and he is shocked when he tells him he doesn't care about the Wall Street Journal calling becasue the FBI has just been and raided his office after a whistleblower called them. Timothy tells Kenny that he promised this would never happen, but Kenny is panicking about going to jail now the police have everything from his emails to his personal documents. He tells Tim he should never have gone to Bruni and that he regrets taking the position. It turns out that Tim is now caught up in a money laundering business after doing a favor to his friend, and he starts to panic when Ken tells him that he needs to get a decent lawyer and fast. Tim's fuming becasue he 'only' made $10 million out of the scheme and now he could be facing prison. Tim tells his friend that if he mentions his name when questioned by the police, he will find him and kill him, but Kenny replies that he doesn't have to bother becasue he is going to kill himself... and the whole time Tim is talking on the phone, Gaitok is secretly listening in from his security hut.

As Jaclyn heads to bed, Kate and Laurie stay up and talk, but instead of bitching about Laurie like the previous night, Kate now talks about Jaclyn to Laurie. The women say that Jaclyn's marriage sounds fake and that she has had lots of work done to maintain her perfect complexion - both clearly jealous of their friend.

As Tim tries to get himself a lawyer and fast, Gary tells Chelsea that he needs to go to Bangkok, but he won't tell her why and she doesn't seem to mind that he is so mysterious.

But what business does he have with Jim Hollinger?

The White Lotus season 3 airs in the US on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and Max. In the UK new episodes land on Sky Atlantic and NOW every Monday.