The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 recap: Chelsea is bitten by a venomous snake - will she die?

The White Lotus season 3 sees a new batch of ultra-wealthy guests heading to a luxury hotel on the sunny shores of Koh Samui in Thailand.

But, once again, they're about to see their trip of a lifetime descend into a living nightmare as the series opens with a flash forward where we see at least one character meet a grisly end.

The holidaymakers this time around include successful businessman Timothy and his family, while actor Jaclyn has brought her two best friends to the resort for a much-needed girls' catch-up. Then there is free spirit Chelsea, who arrives with her tetchy boyfriend Rick. But as each resort guest finds their holiday thrown off course, who will make it home from the vacation in one piece?

Here is everything that happens in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3...

The third episode opens with Victoria having a dream that she is at the beach by her house back in the US, and she is walking into the sea at night as a tsunami comes from nowhere, crashing over her. She wakes to find Tim on the phone secretly whispering, but she still doesn't know about his money laundering dramas going on at home.

At breakfast, Piper suggests that her mom's dream might be foretelling something bad is going to happen, while Tim looks quietly panicked. Tim's phone keeps on ringing at the table, which annoys Piper as there is a phone ban at the resort, but it gets to the point where he can't ignore it and rushes off to answer, leaving everyone worrying something is wrong. It is Tim's assistant on the phone who tells him the FBI has arrived at his office and is looking for him.

As he is getting his breakfast, Rick sees hotel owner, Sritala, in a meeting and goes to gatecrash, wanting to get more information on her trip to Bangkok later that day. He pretends to be a producer and says that he would like to set her up with someone who would like to cast her, she is flattered and gives him her card. When he gets back to the table, Chelsea quizzes him on what he was saying and he tells her it is none of her business and that he is going to Bangkok the following day. Chelsea is miffed and asks what she is meant to do while he is gone, to which he rudely replies maybe she can find another sugar daddy to sponge off.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn are also having breakfast when Valentin, the health mentor, comes to remind them about their treatments for the day. The women flirt with him and once he has left, Jaclyn tells Laurie she should have a holiday fling with Valentin, which Laurie scoffs at.

As Sritala leaves breakfast, resort security officer Gaitok sees her and she thanks him for his bravery in the robbery the previous day. He tells her it is no problem and that he loves working for her and her husband, Jim, and that if she ever needs another bodyguard then he would be up for the job.

Laurie is considering a holiday romance. (Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc. )

Pam arrives to see Tim and his family, and while Saxon is more concerned about the blender that she has brought so that he can make protein shakes, Tim is secretly panicking about what the FBI might find at his office. The rest of the family is oblivious to his turmoil, and Victoria is thinking about nothing other than her next massage. Pam lets slip that Victoria has booked some posture correction therapy for Lachlan, and he isn't impressed. With Tim ignoring his phone, Terry from their office, where Saxon also works, starts calling Saxon's phone, so in a desperate moment to stop his son from answering their phones and finding out what he has done, Tim suggests everyone puts their devices in Pam's bag that she will lock away for the duration of the holiday like she suggested when they arrived. Piper thinks it is a great idea, but Saxon is fuming, and it takes some ego fluffing from Tim to get his son to part with his phone and laptop.

Pornchai tells Belinda that they are going to have dinner later that evening, but first, she is going to meet the rest of the resort's spa staff and learn more about their treatments.

While Gaitok tells Mook that he has offered to go to Bangkok with Sritala and she seems impressed, Rick goes for another counseling session with Amrita. He tells her that this isn't his sort of thing, but she eventually gets him to open up and he talks about his father being a good man but that he himself has done some bad things in his life.

Saxon tells his younger brother Lachlan that now they haven't got their phones all week, he is going to make it his mission to make sure Lachlan loses his virginity this week. Lachlan seems unimpressed, but he is even more unimpressed when he goes to his posture session and he is told he has defensive body language.

By the pool, Chloe tells Chelsea that her boyfriend Gary barely talks to her about his ex-wife and that all she knows is that she was depressed and took her own life by walking out into the sea and never coming back. Rick arrives and tells Chelsea he is going into town, and she runs after him - meanwhile, Saxon jumps onto her now vacant sunlounger and introduces himself to Chloe.

In town, Rick buys a joint and drags Chelsea to a snake show, but he feels sorry for all the poisonous snakes in the cages and lets them all out of the tanks. But when Chelsea comes to see what he is doing, she is bitten by a venomous snake and the people at the snake sanctuary race her off to the hospital while Rick is left to follow behind in a panic.

Thankfully Chelsea is okay after being bitten by a cobra, and at dinner that evening Chloe points out Chelsea has had two brushes with death in the last two days. Chloe jokes that perhaps Chelsea and Rick shouldn't come on Gary's boat trip tomorrow as they might bring bad luck.

Back at the resort, Victoria tells Tim he looks tired and convinces him to take one of her sleeping tablets.

Lachlan's not impressed when his mom sends him to a posture correction session. (Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc. )

At dinner, Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn talk about Laurie's healing session with Valentin that day. Kate says she doesn't believe in the healing side of things and reveals that she goes to church every weekend with her family and has done so ever since they moved to Texas. Jaclyn is shocked by this revelation and asks if it is weird that she has to mix with Texans who all voted for Trump, and it comes out that Kate votes Independent and her husband is a Republican. The atmosphere around the table gets very awkward as Trump is mentioned again and everyone just focuses on eating their dinner in silence.

Belinda and Pornchai have dinner together and she tells him how much she is enjoying Thailand, and that she was depressed before she arrived at the resort becasue her boss died in terrible circumstances and that a rich woman who was going to fund her business flaked when she met a man. She is, of course, talking about Tanya, and then she suddenly realizes that she knows the man she recognized at the bar the night before and that it was Greg, Tanya's husband, or Gary, Chloe's boyfriend as we know him in this series.

Belinda approaches Gary at dinner where he is with Chloe, Chelsea and Rick, and says she knows him from The White Lotus in Maui... he is shocked to see her and pretends he doesn't know her. She asks if he is called Greg and was married to someone called Tanya, and he denies it and says his name is Gary. Belinda makes her apologies, but it is clear that she knows he is lying.

Victoria and her kids have dinner, but Tim isn't there becasue he is still out cold after taking a sleeping pill.

At the entrance to the hotel Gaitok's boss tells him to be in for 7 am the following day as he has a meeting with the hotel manager. Gaitok is worried he is in trouble but his boss won't reveal what it is about and tells him to be on time.

Saxon is miffed when he has to give up his phone for the week. (Image credit: © Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc. )

Later that evening Rick leaves a voicemail for someone called Frank and tells him he is coming to Bangkok the next day - he says he needs his help with a few things and asks him to call him back.

Pornchai walks Belinda back to her room after dinner and he is a bit drunk and comments that he hopes she has good dreams of him. She is bemused by his flirting and goes into her room, but while she is indoors she gets spooked when she hears a strange noise.

Kate also hears something outside her room and it is Laurie and Jaclyn are talking about the fact she clearly voted for Trump and they're not sure how she could have changed so much.

In his room, Tim tracks down Victoria's stash of sleeping pills and takes another one before going back to bed. Victoria asks him if something is wrong, but he fobs her off and doesn't tell her about the money laundering.

The White Lotus season 3 airs in the US on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and Max. In the UK new episodes land on Sky Atlantic and NOW every Monday.