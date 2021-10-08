'Without Sin' — predicted air date, cast, plot, and all you need to know

Without Sin is a griping four-part psychological thriller starring Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure.

The new ITV drama explores the relationship which develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

Award-winning actress Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, This is England, Broadchurch, Trigger Point) will play the leading role of Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy, is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone standing over her.

Speaking of the new thriller, Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama said: "Without Sin is a brilliantly compelling story while carefully dealing with a mother’s grief at the loss of her daughter.

"Vicky and Johnny as Stella and Charles will be addictive viewing. I’m delighted to be working with BYO Films and Left Bank Pictures to bring this to ITV next year.”

There is no confirmed air date for Without Sin yet, but we do know that it will air on ITV in 2022.

Without Sin has already started filming in Nottingham and Shrewsbury.

What is 'Without Sin' about?

The Nottingham-based drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her teenage daughter and how she is still hostage to her grief. The loss of her beloved only child has created deep divisions in her life, as she struggles on a daily basis to come to terms with what happened.

Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, she chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver and is estranged from her husband Paul, who still lives in the family home.

When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.

Following this development, Stella returns to her roots in the Millfields estate. Surrounding herself with the people she trusts and holds dear, her mother Jessie and best friend Remy, she decides to take things with Charles one step further.

Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer. But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next…

Who stars in 'Without Sin'?

Much-loved TV star Vicky McClure will take centre stage in thie gripping thriller. Speaking of her new role, Vicky said: "I am also thrilled to be working once again with my good friend, and one of the UK’s finest actors, Johnny Harris, along with members of Nottingham’s The Television Workshop. To be filming in my home town is a dream come true."

Vicky recently shared an image on her social media of her on set as the cameras for Without Sin start rolling...

Joining Vicky on Without Sin is acclaimed film and television actor, Johnny Harris (The Salisbury Poisonings, Medici, Troy: Fall of a City) who will play killer Charles.

Executive producers are Andy Harries, Sian McWilliams, Vicky McClure, Johnny Harris, whilst the drama will be produced by Guy Hescott and directed by Al Mackay.

Is there a trailer for 'Without Sin'?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.