'The Tower': Cast, plot, and all you need to know about the new crime thriller

The Tower is an exciting new three-part crime thriller heading our way later this year.

The drama is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, and will see Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan take the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series, which will be adapted for the screen by Homeland writer and executive producer Patrick Harbinson.

ITV confirmed that filming on the three-part series began in April 2021, but they haven't confirmed a UK broadcast date as of yet.

It's possible we could see this on our screens before the end of the year, but an early 2022 release seems more likely. When ITV makes an official announcement, we'll let you know.

It's not been revealed yet if The Tower will be released in the US.

Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan spotted at a cemetery filming for ITV detective drama The Tower - https://t.co/2oYhFgjKtM pic.twitter.com/JK0PkbsItGMay 20, 2021 See more

The Tower plot

A synopsis from ITV reads...

"In The Tower’s breath-taking opening sequence, a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Adama. Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation.

"She not only has to track down Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but also to uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths. What chain of events took two police officers and two children to the roof of that tower block — why did two of them die? Why did two of them survive?

"The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sergeant Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Adama is at the heart of London’s novels and The Tower. What happened on the roof of the tower is the mystery that Sarah must uncover. When it’s finally revealed, the truth will cast its shadow over Sarah and Lizzie’s relationship and their lives."

Emmett J Scanlan takes the role of uniformed police inspector Kieran Shaw. (Image credit: Getty)

The Tower cast

Detective Sarah Collins will be played by Gemma Whelan, who has worked on a number of critically acclaimed shows in recent years. Game of Thrones fans will remember her as Yara Greyjoy, of the Iron Islands, but she also starred in Ben Elton's Shakespeare sitcom, Upstart Crow.

Her other acting credits include roles opposite Suranne Jones in Gentleman Jack, a memorable portrayal of Karen Matthews in The Moorside, and a role in ITV real-life crime drama White House Farm.

Tahirah Sharif plays rookie cop Lizzie Adama. Tahirah has starred in BBC series Casualty and Waterloo Road, while more recently she had a role in the Netflix horror sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Emmett J Scanlan takes the role of uniformed police inspector Kieran Shaw. The Irish star played Hollyoaks bad boy Brendan Brady, but has also starred in crime dramas Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London. US audiences may recognise him for his work on Treadstone and a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Jimmy Akingbola, who stars in BBC sitcom Kate & Koji and appeared in US superhero show Arrow, plays DC Steve Bradshaw. Also joining the cast are Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews and Lola Elsokari as Farah.

Jimmy Akingbola plays DC Steve Bradshaw. (Image credit: Getty)

Who is The Tower author, Kate London?

Kate London is a former Met Police Officer who finished her career working as part of a Major Investigation Team on the Homicide and Serious Crime Command.

In August 2014, she resigned from the Police Service in order to dedicate herself to her crime writing and was named runner-up in Harper Bazaar's 2019 short-story competition.

She followed up her hit first novel, Post Mortem, with Death Message and Gallowstree Lane, which both also featured Sarah Collins.

The Tower trailer

There's no trailer for The Tower yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands!