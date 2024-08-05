The Tower season 3: cast, plot and everything we know
The Tower season 3 features a 'high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline'...
The Tower season 3 sees the gripping crime thriller return with Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan again leading the cast.
The first series of The Tower proved a huge hit for ITV, with The Tower II: Death Message also winning a big audience, so it was no surprise a third series was ordered.
The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane is based on Kate London's third novel, and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, who promises this will be the "best" series yet.
The Tower 3 release date
The Tower season 3 has now finished filming and an autumn 2024 release date on ITV1 and ITVX seems the most likely time for the new series although that's still to be confirmed. In the US, The Tower season 3 is likely to head to BritBox, but again we don't have a release date.
The Tower 3 cast
As mentioned, Gemma Whelan returns as DS Sarah Collins. She is joined again by Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, a part for which she was BAFTA-nominated for in the first series. Also back are Emmett J Scanlan (The Fall) as DI Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola (Bel-Air) as DC Steve Bradshaw.
The Tower 3: Gallowstree Lane plot
ITV has yet to release plot details, however, we do have the book's plot. The book sees a major investigation into a criminal network. But the police's plans to bring down the network are thrown into chaos when a teenager is killed on Gallowstree Lane. The book, the third and final one in the series, won widespread critical acclaim. It's not clear how closely the ITV series will stick to the plot of the book.
It appears then that The Tower 3 will be the final series. Screenwriter Patrick Harbinson said: "Gallowstree Lane has a high-stakes drugs and gangs storyline with Jimmy and Emmett’s characters taking major roles. Sarah and Lizzie have gripping and heart-breaking stories too, as the drama of Portland Tower comes full circle. I firmly believe series three will be our best yet."
Is there a trailer?
No not yet.
