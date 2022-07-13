Platform 7: plot and everything we know about the haunting thriller

Author Louise Doughty will see her 2019 novel turned into a four-part thriller.

Get ready for a "gripping psychological thriller" when Platform 7 arrives on ITV at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Produced by Dancing Ledge, who recently brought us hit dramas such as The Responder and The Salisbury Poisonings, the four-part series is based on the bestselling novel (opens in new tab) of the same name by Louise Doughty.

Multi-award-winning screenwriter Paula Milne (Him, The Politician’s Husband, White Heat) will also be adapting the tale for the screen.

Here's everything we know so far...

ITV have confirmed that production on the four-part series will begin later this year, so we can probably expect it on our screens at some point in 2023. When we have a confirmed release date, we'll let you know.

When it does air, Platform 7 will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new free streaming service, many months ahead of linear transmission on ITV main channel.

There's no news on if the series will air in the US, but Fremantle will handle the international distribution of the drama.

Platform 7 plot

An ITV press release reads...

"The drama is a haunting thriller following central character Lisa who, after witnessing a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station, finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between her own life and that of the event she has just witnessed. Supernatural elements combine with contemporary realism in this chilling drama."

Platform 7 cast

ITV have announced that details of casting will be released closer to filming commencing, yet a host of British stars will be in line to take on the role of Lisa.

As soon as we hear any casting news, we'll be sure to let you know...

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill on Platform 7

"I'm thrilled to be working with Dancing Ledge Productions on the haunting thriller, Platform 7, an adaptation of Louise Doughty’s brilliant novel," says Polly.

"It's edgy, fresh and engaging and is unlike anything we've commissioned before, as ITVX gives us the scope to break new ground with drama. Paula Milne's scripts perfectly capture the novel's vibrant storytelling whilst addressing some important contemporary issues."

Screenwriter Paula Milne adds... “This is no traditional ‘spooky’ ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies. While writing from Louise Doughty’s astute and emotionally intelligent novel, I began to feel she’s the ghost in all of us; the unseen part of us when we find ourselves reflecting on the wisdom of our past decisions. Sometimes with regret, occasionally with rancour but more often with the complicated relish of what it means to be human.”

Who is Louise Doughty?

The British author has written fiction and non-fiction during her career and her novels Apple Tree Yard and Crossfire have both been adapted for the screen in recent years.

Her 2019 book Platform 7 has won rave reviews from critics, with Alice O'Keeffe of The Guardian calling it "a chilling tale of coercive control".

Platform 7 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but when one arrives we'll be sure to post it here.