Platform 7 ending explained: does Matt finally get his comeuppance?

Platform 7 episode 4 sees Matt finally get what is coming to him as the series comes to a close. Here is everything you need to know about the Platform 7 ending...

After three episodes of edging closer to the truth about what happened the night Lisa died, we start episode four, the final in the series, knowing that Lisa died after suffering horrendous coercive abuse at the hands of her boyfriend Matt. However, we still needed to see Matt get his comeuppance... and that's exactly what happens in the last installment.

The episode opens with policeman Akash Lockhart being hauled into his boss's office and landing himself in big trouble with Inspector Barker for the fact he has been secretly investigating a closed case and going against police protocol.

Akash tries to argue his point, but Barker doesn't want to hear any of it until Akash plays him Richard's interview where he claims Matt targets nurses. Barker soon changes his tune about reopening the case because his daughter is a nurse, and soon all Akash has to prove that the verdict of suicide based on Lisa's mental health issues was fabricated by Matt.

Back at Matt and Lisa's old home, Matt is entertaining his new target, Sacha, and it turns out that she has a three-year-old son, Max. Hearing that she has a child makes Lisa more determined than ever that she needs to show Sacha what Matt's really like, and sets about making a plan.

Meanwhile, Matt's former friend, Richard, has invited Helen, Matt's ex who tried to take her own life because of his abuse, over to catch up and the pair talk honestly about their doomed relationships with Matt.

Helen explains she was a different person while with Matt and has decided that after her lucky escape following her suicide attempt, she feels that she owes it to Lisa, who wasn't so fortunate, to live her life to the full. Richard admits that he was also controlled by Matt during their friendship, and he believes Matt only befriended him because he was an easy target.

The pair bond and Richard tells Akash that Helen is willing to give a character reference against Matt once the case has been reopened.

Lisa enjoys humiliating Matt at work. (Image credit: ITV)

Back at Lisa and Matt's flat, Lisa torments Matt by making dinner, running a bath and lighting candles, so that when he comes home from work he finds it all waiting for him, like she is still alive. He is fuming, convinced it is their neighbour, Leyla, who is tormenting him, and he races downstairs and demands the spare key back, being very rude in the process.

Enjoying having the power over Matt rather than it being the other way around, Lisa goes to Matt's work where he flirts with a new member of staff, Anthea. To make Matt's life a misery, Lisa sends a message to Anthea's phone from Matt's email asking her out, leading to her taking him to one side and threatening to report him to HR should anything like this happen again.

While Lisa is enjoying haunting Matt by playing a video of her birthday on the TV, leaving the fridge door open, and moving a photo of them together, leading to him believing that maybe he is going mad, Akash is meeting with Lisa's dad to find out more about his daughter's mental health before her death.

Edward admits he met with Lisa the day before she died and she seemed agitated, and like she wanted to tell him something, however she clammed up when Matt arrived unexpectedly. Edward tells Akash that not once did he see any signs of Lisa having mental health issues and that they were only taking Matt's word for it.

Inspector Barker finally comes round to Akash's thinking and gets Lisa's case reopened. (Image credit: ITV)

While Akash is putting together a damming picture of Matt with his new witness statements, Lisa is upping her haunting game at the hospital where Matt works.

Realising that she needs to protect all the women he works with from becoming his next victim, she sends all staff a provocative text message from his phone with a photo of Matt half naked, leaving everyone horrified and Matt instantly suspended from his job while the matter is investigated.

As Sacha goes to see Matt to break up with him following his humiliation at work, Akash is interviewing Layla, who also paints a very different picture of Matt to the one he has been showing the world. But things take a worrying turn back at the flat when Matt grabs Sacha, losing his temper and trying to stop her from leaving. But Lisa isn't going to let another woman become one of Matt's victims and she launches her ghostly self at Matt, stopping him from hurting Sacha and as she holds him back Sacha runs away.

After Lisa touches Matt, it seems that he can not only feel her now but also hear her, and as he runs out into the front garden to get away, Leyla sees him acting bizarrely and calls Akash.

Soon Lisa is chasing Matt down the road to the station the same way he chased her the night she died. But this time he is the one scared, and Lisa torments him, knowing that he finally feels the way she did throughout most of their relationship.

Once at the station Akash turns up after Leyla's call and with Matt cornered he jumps over the security fence like Lisa did to get away, and with a train coming through the station, cowardly Matt sees his chance to escape and tries to jump in front of the train instead of facing his crimes. However, Lisa isn't letting him get away with it that easily and she shoves him out of the train's path, saving his life but also leaving him to be caught by the police.

Lisa leaves Edward to haunt Platform 7 alone. (Image credit: ITV)

The episode ends with Lisa's friends and family now finally having the closure, however tragic, that they needed over her death, and with Matt being held in a psychiatric ward, finally paying for his crimes.

Lisa, meanwhile, can now leave platform 7 at last and gets on a train, finally free of the place she has been trapped for the last year. But as her train pulls out, we see a solemn-looking Edward, still trapped at the station after his heinous crimes against his daughter that took place before his death.

All four episodes of Platform 7 are available to watch on ITVX now.